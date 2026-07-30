RJ45 Vs. Ethernet Port: Are They The Same Thing?

Both RJ45 and Ethernet port are sometimes used to describe the same thing. However, despite sharing similarities and going hand in hand, they are not the same thing. Basically, one is a type of connector, and the other is an actual port you plug it into.

RJ45 is short for Registered Jack 45, and it refers to the physical connector, the clear plastic plug with eight wires (pins) at the end of virtually all Ethernet cables. These eight pins are also known as 8P8C (eight-position, eight-contact).

RJ45 was originally used for the phone registration system, which is where the name comes from. Nowadays, it's used for Ethernet networking, linking computers and routers through the Ethernet port. It's capable of carrying fast internet data and can even supply power to devices through Power over Ethernet technology, which might be something you didn't know Ethernet ports can do.

On that note, an Ethernet port — sometimes called a LAN port — is the rectangular physical socket found on routers, computers, smart TVs, and other Internet-connected devices. You need an Ethernet cable to use the port and connect the devices to the local area network, or LAN. Most Ethernet ports also have two tiny LED lights that show whether there's a connection and if data is actively moving through.