Are LAN Cables The Same As Ethernet Cables?

Unless you have the technical know-how, setting up devices like home computers and other electronics like a TV with a LAN port can be daunting. You might get stuck searching for YouTube videos that explain what you need to know. For example, all Ethernet cables are LAN cables, but not all LAN cables are Ethernet cables. The difference is the type of cable each term refers to and how it's used in a network setting.

LAN stands for Local Area Network, and a LAN cable, which has become a catch-all term, is used to hook up devices in one location. Think about your home, workplace, or any centralized environment that utilizes computers, printers, and routers. The purpose of a LAN cable is to transmit data back and forth between these devices. An Ethernet cable is a specific type of LAN cable that meets defined networking standards and is commonly used in modern local area networks. Other cabling types, like fiber-optic cables, can also serve as LAN cables in certain network setups.

When it comes to actually making the connection, if your LAN cable doesn't have the RJ45 clip at the end, it won't fit into your Ethernet port. On older or specialized devices, your Ethernet cable might not fit into a non-RJ45 LAN port for the same reason. However, the RJ45 connector is standard on most modern devices. That's why ports are often labeled both LAN and Ethernet, as the Ethernet cables used today can be plugged into either label.