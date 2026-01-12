Too Many Smart Devices Slow Your Internet – But This Could Be The Solution

Even if you have one of the fastest Wi-Fi routers available, you may sometimes still experience slower download speeds and buffering. In many cases, the location of your router, physical barriers, and household devices, such as microwaves, may be to blame. But you'll also want to consider the number of devices on your network. Theoretically, consumer-grade routers can support around 250 devices simultaneously. However, that doesn't mean it can handle this many devices without affecting your internet speed. If you connect more than 20 devices to a single network and use all of them at once, devices may experience low bandwidth. This, in turn, will make simple web browsing and streaming shows unbearably slow due to increased lag. When this happens, the most obvious fix is to remove some devices from your router. But given that nearly 96% of U.S. adults claim to go online daily, according to the Pew Research Center, this won't work if you have a large family that runs multiple devices on the same signal at once.

In such cases, it's worth considering using a Virtual Local Area Network (VLAN) to group your home network into separate virtual departments. Instead of having your smartphones, laptops, and other devices competing for attention on a single network, you can use a VLAN to group them by purpose and the traffic they generate. If your current router supports VLANs, you can set it all up on the router's admin page. Details will be included in the router specs and manual. Cheaper and older routers may not have advanced networking options, so you'll need to either upgrade or, if you're sufficiently technically minded, look into going down the DIY route. Setting up a VLAN will reduce unnecessary traffic and boost performance — without upgrading your internet plan.