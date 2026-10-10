Is A Patch Cable The Same As An Ethernet Cable?

If you have ever searched for Ethernet cables, it's likely that you have seen some labeled as Ethernet "patch cables" or "patch cords," while others lacked the "patch" wording. That's understandably confusing for the average user, especially because there are plenty of devices that need to stay connected to an Ethernet cable for the best performance. So, if you end up buying the wrong one, the result can be vastly different. Keep in mind that patch cables are not exactly the same as Ethernet cables — but they aren't entirely different.

Patch cables are basically cables that are used to connect different types of devices. These include network devices and audio equipment, among other types. Even within the network space, you can have patch cables designed for different roles. For instance, you have Ethernet patch cables to establish wired connections between your PC and the router. These have RJ45 connectors on both ends. Apart from that, there are things like fiber optic patch cables for connecting a sound system to a TV, coaxial cables for connecting a TV to a video source, or audio patch cables used in music production.

Essentially, every Ethernet cable is a patch cable, but not every patch cable is an Ethernet cable. An Ethernet cable is a specific type of patch cable for networking two or more devices together.