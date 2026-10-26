5 Accessories That Can Make Your Ryobi Tools More Useful

A power drill is the optimal way to either secure or loosen fasteners like bolts and screws. However, the obvious problem with a power drill is that its powerful drill bit juts rigidly forward. If the fastener you're trying to work on doesn't have sufficient clearance around it, such as with the various fasteners in your car's engine, you're not going to be able to fit the drill and its bit where it needs to go. This is where the Ryobi Flexible Shaft Bit Holder comes into play, and it's available at Home Depot for $15.87.

This special attachment can be slotted into any Ryobi power drill compatible with 1/4-inch hex shank bits, with the actual bit you were planning on using attaching to the other end. When you run the drill, the rotational force is transferred through the 11-inch shaft, spinning the bit on the other end without spinning the shaft itself. Not only does this add an extra bit of clearance away from the drill proper, but the shaft can bend up to 90 degrees, allowing you to snake it into tricky spots and work on fasteners the drill can't reach.

Home Depot shoppers have given this attachment a respectable 4.0 out of 5-star average rating, with several users appreciating the shaft's flexibility and build quality, though one user cautions against using it with an impact driver — which is not always the right tool for the job anyway — as it's not rated for that kind of force.