Kia Carnival Resale Value: How Much Have The Family Minivans Depreciated?

As one of the best minivans with a lot of cargo space, the Kia Carnival is a popular choice for families seeking a roomy car. However, like any other vehicle, its value declines over time, which makes depreciation an important factor to consider before splurging your hard-earned money. Understanding the Kia Carnival's resale value can help you determine how much this family minivan can fetch in the used market after several years of ownership. Although resale value will typically vary depending on the condition of the car, mileage, and location, data from different sites can give us an idea about what to expect on average.

Starting with data from iSeeCars, which estimates that a Kia Carnival can lose 44.6% of its original value after five years. The math is simple — the Carnival retains 55.4% of its value five years after leaving the lot. Data from CarEdge puts the Carnival's residual slightly lower at 54%, meaning it will lose 46% of its original value in five years. In dollar value, CarEdge estimates that a five-year-old Kia Carnival can fetch an average of $24,853 in the used market.

According to Kelly Blue Book (KBB), the average resale of a 2021 Kia Sedona (the previous generation Kia minivan) is about $17,900, based on the site's Fair Purchase Price data, representing a residual of 49.1%. That means it has lost 50.9% of its average original MSRP of $36,475 across the three trims. For context, the Kia Sedona and Carnival are the same cars – Kia dropped the Sedona name for Carnival in 2022, which had been used in the company's homeland since 1998.