Kia Carnival Resale Value: How Much Have The Family Minivans Depreciated?
As one of the best minivans with a lot of cargo space, the Kia Carnival is a popular choice for families seeking a roomy car. However, like any other vehicle, its value declines over time, which makes depreciation an important factor to consider before splurging your hard-earned money. Understanding the Kia Carnival's resale value can help you determine how much this family minivan can fetch in the used market after several years of ownership. Although resale value will typically vary depending on the condition of the car, mileage, and location, data from different sites can give us an idea about what to expect on average.
Starting with data from iSeeCars, which estimates that a Kia Carnival can lose 44.6% of its original value after five years. The math is simple — the Carnival retains 55.4% of its value five years after leaving the lot. Data from CarEdge puts the Carnival's residual slightly lower at 54%, meaning it will lose 46% of its original value in five years. In dollar value, CarEdge estimates that a five-year-old Kia Carnival can fetch an average of $24,853 in the used market.
According to Kelly Blue Book (KBB), the average resale of a 2021 Kia Sedona (the previous generation Kia minivan) is about $17,900, based on the site's Fair Purchase Price data, representing a residual of 49.1%. That means it has lost 50.9% of its average original MSRP of $36,475 across the three trims. For context, the Kia Sedona and Carnival are the same cars – Kia dropped the Sedona name for Carnival in 2022, which had been used in the company's homeland since 1998.
How the Kia Carnival compares with rivals in resale value
With the Kia Carnival's resale value at the back of your mind, it only makes sense to compare it against some of the competition. The Kia Carnival is ranked among the best family minivans, and some of its alternatives include the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, and Chrysler Pacifica. Per iSeeCars data, the Sienna holds an impressive 74.6% of its value after five years.
On the other hand, CarEdge and KBB estimate the Sienna can sell for 62% and 76.3%, respectively, over the same period. The Carnival also loses out to another minivan stalwart, the Honda Odyssey. According to iSeeCars and CarEdge, the resale value of the Honda Odyssey is 62.1% and 57%, respectively, while KBB's figures estimate it retains 61.7% of its average original MSRP.
However, compared to the Chrysler Pacifica, the Carnival takes victory, based on long-term ownership data from the aforementioned sources. iSeeCars estimates a five-year-old Pacifica to fetch 49.2% of its original value, while KBB and CarEdge have slightly lower figures, 47.3% and 41%, respectively. Overall, the Carnival isn't the best as far as depreciation is concerned, and it isn't the worst either compared to some of its rivals.
Should you buy the Kia Carnival?
The short answer is that it depends. While the Kia Carnival doesn't have the best resale value compared to some of its competitors, it actually holds value better than the average minivan, according to data from iSeeCars. Per the data, the average minivan goes for 53.7% of its original value in the used market after five years, while the Carnival commands slightly higher figures at 55.4%. However, if you want the absolute best minivan that will preserve more value even after putting more miles on the odometer, you'll have to look elsewhere.
As discussed previously, several main competitors of the Carnival command higher resale value in the long term. If you want the best resale value, you should probably start with the Sienna, as it only loses roughly a third of its original value after five years. If resale value isn't your top priority, the Kia Carnival is worth considering for a family minivan. As we found out in our review of the Carnival Hybrid, it has the potential to change your mind about minivans.
The 2026 Kia Carnival is available in hybrid and gas-only models. The regular Carnival is powered by a 287-hp 3.5-liter V6 sending power to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The fuel-sipping Kia Carnival hybrid variant uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with a single electric motor producing a combined 242 hp, which is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic. The 2026 Kia Carnival starts at an MSRP of $38,935, including a $1,545 destination charge.