5 Tractor Supply Accessories To Upgrade Your Truck Bed

The bed of a pickup truck is an area rife with potential. With a little creativity and the right equipment, you can add all kinds of nifty upgrades, whether it's something simple like a protective mat to protect cargo or something a little fancier like some RGB lighting. While you could conceivably make a few things from scratch, it would probably be easier to just buy them from a retailer.

If you're in the market for any kind of truck upgrades, pickup trucks included, a common stop would be at your local Tractor Supply Co., as large vehicles are the chain's stated specialty. Tractor Supply stocks assorted add-ons and upgrades for pickup truck beds under its own branding and various others. This includes the aforementioned mats and lights alongside other helpful options like assistive steps for getting into the bed, sturdy toolboxes for storing tools on the go, and even thick metal bars for extending your pickup bed's total capacity. Here are some upgrades you might want to consider.