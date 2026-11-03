5 Tractor Supply Accessories To Upgrade Your Truck Bed
The bed of a pickup truck is an area rife with potential. With a little creativity and the right equipment, you can add all kinds of nifty upgrades, whether it's something simple like a protective mat to protect cargo or something a little fancier like some RGB lighting. While you could conceivably make a few things from scratch, it would probably be easier to just buy them from a retailer.
If you're in the market for any kind of truck upgrades, pickup trucks included, a common stop would be at your local Tractor Supply Co., as large vehicles are the chain's stated specialty. Tractor Supply stocks assorted add-ons and upgrades for pickup truck beds under its own branding and various others. This includes the aforementioned mats and lights alongside other helpful options like assistive steps for getting into the bed, sturdy toolboxes for storing tools on the go, and even thick metal bars for extending your pickup bed's total capacity. Here are some upgrades you might want to consider.
Boomerang Rubber Inc. Universal Truck Bed Mat
Starting simple, something that any pickup truck bed should have no matter what it's being used for is a good protective mat. Whether you're a professional worker hauling around tools and materials, or just a day tripper helping a friend move house, a protective mat will help to keep cargo from sliding around on your bed's sheer surface and protect it from scuffs, scratches, and impacts. For a general-purpose mat, Tractor Supply sells the Boomerang Rubber Inc. Universal Truck Bed Mat for $129.99.
This mat is made of 100% post-production recycled rubber, measuring in at 4 ft. x 8 ft. x 5/16 in. That recycled rubber comes from old tires, including reinforced tire cords, which gives the mat a comparable degree of ruggedness. The material is designed to be sturdy and long-lasting, as well as slip-resistant to keep your cargo from bumping and sliding around in the bed. If and when it gets dirty, you can just pull it out of your bed and hose it down to clean it, with no additional special care required.
Tractor Supply Aluminum Truck Tool Box Chest
If you're driving a pickup truck in a professional capacity, such as for contracting work, you're probably hauling a decently sized toolbox around with you. However, you definitely don't want it sitting loose in your truck bed, as its contents will rattle and spill, and worse, they'll be unprotected from theft. If you're taking tools on the road, you should have a bed-ready box to store them, such as Tractor Supply's own Aluminum Truck Tool Box Chest, available for $459.99.
This 46.5 x 20 inch tool chest is designed to be mounted directly to the bed of your truck bed, staying nice and steady while you're on the road. It has 8 cubic feet of internal capacity with included dividers and a tray, enough to store a large variety of hand and power tools, while its powder-coated aluminum construction helps to ward off scuffs and corrosion. It's also got a closed cell foam gasket, which helps prevent things like rain from leaking in while the lid is closed and locked. That lid also has a dampened gas shock, ensuring it opens and closes at a safe, controlled rate.
Tow Tuff Steel Truck Bed Extender
While a pickup truck is great for hauling around large materials or pieces of furniture, even a large bed can only safely store so much. If you need to haul something especially hefty, your truck bed may not be able to handle it on its own. It's in this situation that you may want to employ the Tow Tuff Steel Truck Bed Extender, available at Tractor Supply for $149.99.
This heavy-duty, powder-coated steel bar is designed to be attached to the back of your truck bed via a Class III or IV receiver. Once attached, it increases the total length of your truck bed by about 3 feet, with adjustable height and width settings for getting large loads properly fitted. The bar has an independent weight capacity of about 350 pounds, so it can handle the ends of those heavy loads while the majority sits in the bed. Just remember, you might need a red warning flag if your load is overhanging a lot.
Great Day Truck'N Buddy Truck Steps
Whether you're unloading the bed of your truck or just having the buddies over for a tailgate in the sunshine, you'll probably need to take an occasional step into the bed itself rather than grabbing stuff from the outside. Even if your truck has a tailgate in the back, it can be inconvenient to swing yourself up there. If you need a little extra help getting into the bed of your truck, try attaching the Great Day Truck'N Buddy Truck Steps, available at Tractor Supply for $289.99.
These deployable truck steps are designed to mount onto a truck that's already equipped with a cover, attaching to the inside of the tailgate. The steps are constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum, with a max weight capacity of 300 pounds and traction ridges for sure, steady stepping. There's also a deployable grab rail if you need a little extra purchase to climb up. Besides helping people, this upgrade is also convenient for helping aging pets into the truck bed if they can't jump as high anymore.
Race Sport Lighting RGB Multi-Color Bed Rail Kit
Speaking of hanging out in the truck bed, if you're looking to party it up at night, you're definitely going to want some kind of lighting setup. The same goes for working in low-visibility conditions so you can actually see what you're doing. Whether you need some work help or want to make your truck a little more colorful, you can get both out of the Race Sport Lighting RGB Multi-Color Bed Rail Kit, available at Tractor Supply for $129.99.
This kit consists of 8 individual lighting pods with 9 RGB LEDs each, 72 lights in total. The pods can be mounted around your truck bed to your preference, then toggled on with a single switch. They also come with a remote control and are compatible with app control via your smartphone. Each pod produces bright lighting, and when set to plain white light, are great for general-purpose lighting, though they can also be made to shine in a variety of other colors. The pods are easy to hide around your bed for a clean, discrete look, and they're also certified waterproof, so it's safe to leave them there even in the rainy season.