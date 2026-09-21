What's The Maximum Overhang Limit On A Truck And When Do You Need A Red Flag?

According to the United States Federal Highway Administration, the baseline rule for overhang limits is a maximum of 3 feet in front and 4 feet in back. In other words, if you have a load on your vehicle that exceeds either of those lengths, it must be marked with a fluorescent warning flag, usually in red, white, yellow, or orange. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Every state takes this baseline and adds additional rules and modifiers on top of it to ensure safety on local roads.

For example, in the state of California, according to the California Department of Transportation, there are four additional rules to be conscious of. First, a load cannot extend past the last point of contact for a greater distance than that equal to two-thirds of the length of the wheelbase. Second, the combined length of a vehicle and its load may not exceed 75 feet, front or back. Third, any load that extends more than 4 feet from the rear, starting from the taillamps, must have one red warning flag, or two flags if the load is wider than 2 feet. Two red lights must also be visible on the load if you're driving in darkness.

Finally, there are exceptions on construction materials like timber, poles, and pipes, but they must be carried either on a dolly or in a semitrailer, and they must not exceed 80 feet in length. This exception only applies to employees of public utility companies, licensed contractors, or agents of the Department of Transportation.

Bottom line, if you have any plans to move a large load in the near future, you should check your state's DoT laws to make sure you're compliant. Also, ensure you keep your trucks and trailers loaded properly.