The Best TCL TV You Can Buy In 2026, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chinese tech company TCL has been selling TVs in the U.S. for quite some time now. The company announced its new TV models earlier this year, offering a wide variety of options for different types of buyers and at different price points. The lineup is headlined by the company's flagship X11L set, which was revealed at the CES 2026 event held in January. However, if budget is not an issue and you want the absolute best TCL TV in 2026, which model should you go for? According to the experts at CNET and Business Insider, TCL's QM8L is the best set from the company in 2026.

In fact, in CNET's testing, the QM8L impressed the site's experts so much that they named it the best set they've tested this year despite the existence of competing solid options from other major TV brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. CNET says the set offers superb picture quality for an LED TV with excellent color and contrast and boasts one of the highest brightness levels. Business Insider also praises the QM8L for its brightness levels and, in addition to that, has been impressed by the model's color, contrast, and excellent local dimming control.

Although it didn't come out first in RTings' review, the site's experts crowned the QM8L as the best mid-range option from TCL. For the uninitiated, the QM8L sits below the flagship X11L and RM9L in TCL's 2026 TV lineup. The TCL QM8L is available on Amazon or Best Buy in 65, 75, 85, and 98-inch sizes at a starting price of $2,499.99. If you time your purchase well, you can get it for less — for instance, as of this writing, all the variants of the QM8L have been discounted on both sites.