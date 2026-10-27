5 Essential Accessories Every Massimo Owner Should Have
Whether you need an off-road vehicle for running around the ranch or are just looking for a ride that'll get you safely off-grid and back again on the weekends, Massimo Motor likely has an all-terrain transport to suit your needs. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, the Garland, Texas-based outfit has only been in the all-terrain game since 2009. But in the almost two decades since its founding, it has become a legit presence in the utility vehicle and power sports market.
The brand has achieved that status by operating on the more budget-friendly side of the market, with its vehicles now selling through big-box retail outlets like Walmart and outdoor lifestyle chains like Tractor Supply Company. That's not to say Massimo Motor's products are cheap, of course, as its vehicles range in price from $599 to tens of thousands of dollars.
Each of those vehicles is assembled in Massimo's Texas production facility and includes everything from mini motorcycles, golf carts, and go-karts to ATVs and UTVs. While off-road-ready rides are the company's primary consumer focus, the brand does offer a range of accessories that can either elevate your next adventure or bring a little extra comfort to the Massimo Motor ride you've chosen to get you there.
50L Electric E-Kooler
Given the often sweltering temperatures that Texans endure throughout the year, it's hardly surprising that coolers have become big business in the state. While Massimo Motor is hardly primed to take down a Texas-based staple like Yeti or Igloo, the all-terrain vehicle manufacturer has dipped a toe into the cooler market and now counts four different models among its offerings.
Those coolers are not of the traditional "pack it full of ice" make, with Massimo instead going all-in on electric models that keep cool by way of a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack or through AC and DC power. Given their electric functionality, you'd be correct in assuming that the coolers err on the pricier side of the market. We're highlighting Massimo's 50L E-Kooler as its $389 sticker price makes it the most affordable of the four, and therefore, perhaps, the best entry point for folks interested in the brand's e-coolers.
For that sum, you do not get lithium-ion tech. But you can operate the cooler by plugging it directly into your vehicle's DC outlet or a portable power station, with temperatures adjustable from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, its 50L size makes it ideal for storing cans, larger bottles, and food for extended periods of time without the need for ice. The built-in wheels also make it easy to transport to and from a camp or work site. Its slimmer frame should also make it easy to carry along in either a car or truck, or the Massimo UTV of your choosing.
Accessory Tool Rack
Assuming you've got enough room in your Massimo Motor ride to take a cooler along with you wherever you're going, there's no such guarantee if you're also looking to take some work gear with you as well. Depending on the work you've got planned out in the field, even a Massimo Motor UTV with a small bed in the back may not suffice.
Massimo's design team seems well aware of that predicament, and they took it upon themselves to design an accessory tool rack to solve the issue for a line of its UTV models. That vehicle family is Massimo's ranch-ready T-Boss, with the rack itself compatible with the 550, 560, 750, and 760 models in the line. If you're driving one of those out on the farm or out in the wilds, the steel accessory rack could become an essential way to safely and securely transport your work gear from here to there.
As for the rack itself, it attaches directly to the rear poles of the vehicle, which separate the seats in the cab from the bed and hold the overhead canopy in place. That fixture alone costs $195, with Massimo selling additional large and small mounting brackets by the pair for an additional $39.55 and $24.50, respectively. If you are in need of a tool rack that can accommodate things like shovels, picks, and hoes, this particular accessory feels like a legitimate must-have, and it's a relatively budget-friendly accessory at that.
Dual Layer Carpeted Garage Floor Mat
If there's one thing you can be certain of when taking your Massimo all-terrainer off the beaten path, it's that the vehicle will return to its designated storage space caked in dust, dirt, and muck. If you're stowing the vehicle away in a barn or storage shed, that may not be a big deal, as the dust and dirt may hardly be noticed. But if you keep your Massimo in a better-kept garage space, you may be looking for a way to limit the amount of dust and dirt the vehicle might deposit there.
Of course, if you're taking proper care of the utility vehicle, you'll probably give it a good cleaning before putting it away for the day. Even then, there's nothing to stop its tires from marking up the floor or unexpected fluid leaks from adding to the mess. You can help prevent all of those potential issues in your precious garage or driveway by ponying up a few extra bucks for one of Massimo's Dual Layer Carpeted Floor Mats.
If you're interested, Massimo is currently featuring three different floor mats in its online outlet: one for its motorcycles, one for its ATVs, and a larger one for its UTVs. Those mats measure 4 by 6 feet, 6 by 8 feet, and 6 by 10 feet, respectively, and sell for $79.99, $119.99, and $159.99 each. For some, these mats may seem a little extravagant, but if you're looking to protect the ground beneath your Massimo, they are the definition of essential.
Windshields and Doors
If you're worried about driveways and garages, you'd be wise to also consider how dirty you might get yourself when cruising about in your Massimo, as many of its UTVs are sold without doors or windshields. That means if you're hitting the trails, you're likely gonna get dusty yourself.
There may not be a way to completely prevent that from happening, of course. And just to be clear, there are Massimo UTV models that come with both doors and a windshield, but if you're buying in at a base model level, your Massimo will likely not include these. If you come to regret not shelling out for either, the company does offer doors and windshields for most of its UTVs as accessories.
The prices for these add-on fixtures will vary depending on the make and model of your Massimo. When it comes to doors, you'll also need to account for whether you want full or half doors, and whether they should be hard or soft in nature. Just for a point of reference, we can tell you that a windshield for a Massimo Buck 250 or 250X will cost you $499.00. Hard half doors for a Buck 250 or 450 will be $549 for a pair, with a half-door soft cab enclosure for a Massimo MSU 850 costing $499. If you want to go all out, you can even pick up a kit for a Buck 450 that includes a windshield, 2 hard doors, and a 3,000-pound winch for $1,399.
2000W Power Station
While perusing the wheeled options available from Massimo Motor, you'll no doubt spend time thinking about how much power you might need from them on the farm or in the wilderness. There is also the matter of how much power you might need to do whatever it is you're looking to do when you get where you're going. As it happens, Massimo may be able to help with that too, as the brand fronts several power stations among its many accessories.
It would seem that fans of the brand seized pretty hard on the availability of those mobile power plants, as all but one are currently sold out in Massimo's online outlet. There is one Massimo Power Station still available, and it's a 2,000-watt device that should be able to power the gear you might need when working or camping off the grid.
We should tell you that the device will cost you a pretty penny at the point of purchase, with Massimo pricing it at $1,699.99, and yes, that is more than some models from more established power station brands. This station looks competitive with higher-end models, however, and is powered by a lithium-ion battery that can be recharged via standard outlets, through a car's DC outlet, or via a solar panel connection. Meanwhile, the device itself is outfitted with four standard plugs, as well as standard USB and USB-C outlets. It also features a sine wave inverter, making it safe to use with virtually any electronics you choose to take with you out into the wilderness.
How we got here
There are several accessories to choose from in Massimo Motor's online outlet these days, and many of those might be deemed essential in any number of situations for users. In selecting the items for this list, we tried to focus on accessories that could have a clear and direct impact on the way you enjoy your Massimo vehicle when you are out in the world, or the things you might need to do while you're exploring. We also considered a couple of items that might be deemed useful even to shoppers who do not own a Massimo vehicle. Given the general cost of buying and operating a UTV, price was not a primary factor in our decision-making, though we always encourage you to do some bargain shopping on your own before you make any purchases.