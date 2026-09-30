Tractor Supply Is Selling A Massimo Mini Truck With A 125cc Engine – Here's What It Costs
As its name implies, Tractor Supply Co. deals in various automotive tools and components, alongside its regular hardware offerings. In addition to products for full-scale cars and trucks, the chain also dabbles in smaller powersport vehicles, including speedy minibikes, ATVs, golf karts, and go-karts. Tractor Supply has begun stocking a new mini vehicle for the 2026 holiday season: the Massimo Mini Truck.
This small vehicle is kind of like a cross between a traditional go-kart and one of those battery-powered mini-Jeeps for children. While it's a bit too small for a fully-grown adult to ride in — it has a passenger weight limit of 300 pounds — it's definitely not a vehicle for little kids either. This is a proper go-kart intended for riders ages 16 and up, equipped with a 125cc 4-stroke engine capable of delivering up to 9 horsepower and a maximum speed of up to 28 miles per hour. It possesses the same output as the Massimo Mini Jeep, also sold at Tractor Supply, but with a sportier look and some extra comfort features. The Massimo Mini is available for purchase on Tractor Supply's website for $2,699.99.
The Massimo Mini costs $2,699.99
Despite being classified as a go-kart, the Massimo Mini Truck is less of a track-ready vehicle, and more intended for riding around in a large, outdoor space like a backyard or park. Its single-cylinder, air-cooled engine takes regular gasoline rather than battery power, with its output regulated via a 3-speed transmission with a reverse mode. Both the front and rear tires measure at 18 inches to withstand light off-roading, with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes for additional control and stopping power. There's also a coilover suspension in the front and back to better withstand uneven terrain.
The Massimo Mini can safely seat up to two riders — a driver and a passenger — in padded, water-resistant seats. The vehicle uses a push-button electric starter to quickly turn on, with a digital instrument display next to the steering wheel that shows current speed and other helpful metrics while riding. The truck also features a full lighting package, including LED headlights, taillights, and turn signals. The steering wheel even has a functioning horn.
The Massimo Mini technically comes in two colors, cream and blue, though at the time of writing, only the cream version is available for purchase at Tractor Supply. Both the cream and blue versions are marked as out of stock on Massimo Motor's website.