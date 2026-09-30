Tractor Supply Is Selling A Massimo Mini Truck With A 125cc Engine – Here's What It Costs

As its name implies, Tractor Supply Co. deals in various automotive tools and components, alongside its regular hardware offerings. In addition to products for full-scale cars and trucks, the chain also dabbles in smaller powersport vehicles, including speedy minibikes, ATVs, golf karts, and go-karts. Tractor Supply has begun stocking a new mini vehicle for the 2026 holiday season: the Massimo Mini Truck.

This small vehicle is kind of like a cross between a traditional go-kart and one of those battery-powered mini-Jeeps for children. While it's a bit too small for a fully-grown adult to ride in — it has a passenger weight limit of 300 pounds — it's definitely not a vehicle for little kids either. This is a proper go-kart intended for riders ages 16 and up, equipped with a 125cc 4-stroke engine capable of delivering up to 9 horsepower and a maximum speed of up to 28 miles per hour. It possesses the same output as the Massimo Mini Jeep, also sold at Tractor Supply, but with a sportier look and some extra comfort features. The Massimo Mini is available for purchase on Tractor Supply's website for $2,699.99.