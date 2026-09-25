5 New Tractor Supply Tools Available In September 2026

Tractor Supply is sometimes overlooked in favor of competitors like Harbor Freight or Menards, but it's a nationwide company with more than 2,400 stores spread across 49 states. It also offers much more than tractor supplies! With a history spanning more than 85 years, today Tractor Supply counts not only farmers and ranchers as customers, but also gardeners, pet enthusiasts, homeowners, and DIYers.

When you walk into a Tractor Supply store, you'll find a variety of options, from livestock supplies to automotive accessories, and almost everything in between. The company sells a variety of name-brand tools, and in June 2026, it announced a major expansion in the truck, tool, and hardware categories. As part of this expansion, it added a new line of SKIL Power Tools products and completely revamped its electrical offerings, introducing more than 180 new products. If power tools are not for you, Tractor Supply has a large supply of hand tools, woodworking tools, and more. Here are five new tools available in September 2026 that can complete your toolbox or make that DIY project a walk in the park.