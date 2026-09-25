5 New Tractor Supply Tools Available In September 2026
Tractor Supply is sometimes overlooked in favor of competitors like Harbor Freight or Menards, but it's a nationwide company with more than 2,400 stores spread across 49 states. It also offers much more than tractor supplies! With a history spanning more than 85 years, today Tractor Supply counts not only farmers and ranchers as customers, but also gardeners, pet enthusiasts, homeowners, and DIYers.
When you walk into a Tractor Supply store, you'll find a variety of options, from livestock supplies to automotive accessories, and almost everything in between. The company sells a variety of name-brand tools, and in June 2026, it announced a major expansion in the truck, tool, and hardware categories. As part of this expansion, it added a new line of SKIL Power Tools products and completely revamped its electrical offerings, introducing more than 180 new products. If power tools are not for you, Tractor Supply has a large supply of hand tools, woodworking tools, and more. Here are five new tools available in September 2026 that can complete your toolbox or make that DIY project a walk in the park.
JobSmart 37-piece Screwdriver Set
New to Tractor Supply is this 37-piece screwdriver set from JobSmart. Whether you're a DIYer or simply like to keep useful tools around for those inevitable small jobs, a screwdriver set is one of the essentials for a home tool kit. This set may be small, but it will ensure that you have the exact size screwdriver for any job. Priced at $9.99, it comes in a handy storage rack that will stop you from losing them in the junk drawer.
The JobSmart set includes six screwdrivers: three slotted options in ⅛-inch, 3/16-inch, and ¼-inch sizes; and three Phillips head options in #0 x 3-inch, #1 x 3-inch, and #2 x 4-inch. You'll also get 16 hex keys, including eight in SAE sizes and eight in metric sizes, along with one bit driver and four precision screwdrivers, and ten one-inch bits in various sizes. The tools are made from chrome-vanadium steel and have comfortable ergonomic handle grips in a striking black and green design. The storage rack has clearly marked sizes so that you can easily grab the correct tool the first time. This set is available both online and in-store.
Klein Tools Digital Multimeter
If you don't consider yourself handy, a multimeter may look overly complicated, but it's a must-have if you plan to do any electrical work or try to diagnose and repair electronics yourself. A multimeter does three jobs for the price of one, measuring voltage, current, and resistance. Tractor Supply recently introduced the Klein Tools Digital Multimeter, which sells for $37.99 in-store and online.
The manual-ranging multimeter measures up to 600V AC/DC voltage, 10A DC current, and 2 MOhms resistance. It can also be used to check if those batteries you found in the junk drawer are any good, see if an extension cord has an unbroken circuit using continuity test mode, and test diodes. This tool has a backlit display that can be read in low light and is designed to withstand a drop from more than six feet. It also has a low battery indicator, and your purchase includes batteries along with test leads and a user manual. According to the manufacturer, this multimeter is rated for use in residential, business, and light-industrial locations.
SKIL 20V Brushless Drill Driver
Tractor Supply recently launched a fresh line of SKIL power tools. New to stores is this 20V brushless 1/2-inch drill driver kit, currently priced at $79.99. If you only own one power tool, a cordless driver/drill should be the one. There are quite a few unexpected ways to use a cordless drill, and this one is no exception. This kit is a good option for beginners because it includes the battery and a battery charger.
The drill features a digital brushless motor for extended life and delivers up to 400 inch-pounds of torque. A variable speed trigger and 17 clutch settings give you better control. An LED worklight makes working in even dim conditions easy. The kit includes a 2-inch double-end bit, and the keyless chuck makes switching out bits a breeze. If you want more than one battery, you can pick up two extras along with a second charger at Tractor Supply for $99.99. You can also purchase additional drill bits; just be sure the shank fits the standard 1/2-inch keyless chuck.
4-Drawer Tool Cart with Wood Top
This new 4-drawer tool cart at Tractor Supply offers a variety of uses beyond tools. Priced at $199.99, it has an all-steel frame and a solid oak top. There are four lockable drawers that can hold up to 50 pounds each. The drawers have a pre-cut liner made from non-slip material that will help keep your tools and other items in place. The cart also has a reinforced steel lower tray for larger items that may not fit in the drawers.
The cart, which is about 37 inches high, 30 inches wide, and 16 inches deep, can be used for more than just organizing your garage. Add it to your crafting room or use it as a mobile gardening cart. After all, it will hold up to 500 pounds in total. You could also set it up next to a grill to hold tools, spices, and sauces, and even use it in a kitchen, provided you don't mind the Tractor Supply logo badge on the side! It has a push handle and 4-inch casters, including two fixed and two swivel, for easy handling. It is currently only available in a black finish.
JobSmart Mini and Full-Size Pliers Set
Pliers are useful tools to keep around the house, from fixing a leaky sink to pulling out a stubborn nail or staple. This new eight-piece mini and full-size pliers set includes a variety of styles and sizes, making it a solid addition to your tool kit at only $19.99. It has 5-½-inch mini needle-nose pliers, 4-½-inch mini diagonal pliers, 4-½-inch long-nose pliers, 6-inch long-nose pliers, 6-inch diagonal pliers, 6-inch linesman pliers, 6-inch slip joint pliers, and 8-inch groove joint pliers.
The tools are made from carbon steel for durability and have comfort grips in a bright blue color that make them easier for you to spot in a tool chest or drawer. They also come with a foam storage insert for easy storage. This pliers set offers a minimum jaw capacity of 0.5 inches and a maximum jaw capacity of 1 inch. It is exclusive to Tractor Supply, which does not offer a warranty on the product.