Walmart's Selling A Retro-Style Massimo 2-Seater E-Trike - Here's What It Costs
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Massimo is a powersports company known for its variety of off-road electric vehicles. While some of those are built to handle rough and rugged terrain, the company's MGC E-Trike is both sleek and retro in design. It's currently available at Walmart for $3,300, and comes in blue, ivory, or white. An additional shipping fee of $299 also applies. As of this writing, the blue version is showing a warning that only one remains in stock.
The MGC E-Trike has an 800-watt electric motor rated for a top speed of 18 mph. According to the company, the trike's 60V lead-acid battery can provide up to 30 miles of travel on a single charge. The trike has a digital display, a three-wheel design, and a wide, two-person bench seat with a storage compartment underneath. The trike also comes with baskets at the front and rear for carrying groceries or other everyday items.
The MGC E-Trike's maximum load is 450 pounds and the vehicle itself weighs 300 pounds. It comes with a charger, but delivery of the trike does require some planning. The final assembly can take up to five days before the trike is shipped by freight, with the carrier contacting the buyer to schedule a delivery appointment. Additionally, the trike is not available through pickup or Walmart+ delivery. And while the blue version of the bike may sell out on Walmart's site, customers may still be able to get it directly from Massimo.
What to know about the Massimo retro-style e-trike
The Massimo MGC E-Trike's $3,300 price tag is the base price, but customers should know there are additional expenses. First, there's the shipping fee, as well as the sales tax, which can vary by state. Buyers can also purchase a three-year Allstate protection plan for $59 or a four-year plan for $79. Walmart also offers an electric scooter assembly service through Angi for $94. This could appeal to those customers who would rather have a professional handle the trike's initial setup.
Beyond the extra costs, though, there are a few things buyers should know and understand about operating the MGC E-Trike, namely its important safety limitations. The trike can actually tip over, even on level ground, which means riders need to be especially careful when turning corners or traveling on hills. Additionally, the company specifically prohibits anyone under the age of 16 from operating the trike.
Then there's the trike's rechargeable lead-acid battery, which can be affected by outside temperature. Cold weather can greatly reduce battery performance, with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit potentially cutting discharge performance by more than a third. This is good to know as the weather changes, because the trike's 30-mile range may not always be possible during the winter. Owners who store the trike for an extended period of time should also keep the battery charged. Massimo recommends recharging the battery every 20 to 30 days during storage.