Walmart's Selling A Retro-Style Massimo 2-Seater E-Trike - Here's What It Costs

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Massimo is a powersports company known for its variety of off-road electric vehicles. While some of those are built to handle rough and rugged terrain, the company's MGC E-Trike is both sleek and retro in design. It's currently available at Walmart for $3,300, and comes in blue, ivory, or white. An additional shipping fee of $299 also applies. As of this writing, the blue version is showing a warning that only one remains in stock.

The MGC E-Trike has an 800-watt electric motor rated for a top speed of 18 mph. According to the company, the trike's 60V lead-acid battery can provide up to 30 miles of travel on a single charge. The trike has a digital display, a three-wheel design, and a wide, two-person bench seat with a storage compartment underneath. The trike also comes with baskets at the front and rear for carrying groceries or other everyday items.

The MGC E-Trike's maximum load is 450 pounds and the vehicle itself weighs 300 pounds. It comes with a charger, but delivery of the trike does require some planning. The final assembly can take up to five days before the trike is shipped by freight, with the carrier contacting the buyer to schedule a delivery appointment. Additionally, the trike is not available through pickup or Walmart+ delivery. And while the blue version of the bike may sell out on Walmart's site, customers may still be able to get it directly from Massimo.