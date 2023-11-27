You Might Be Charging Your Electric Scooter Or eBike Wrong, Here's The Right Way

If you regularly use an electric scooter or a bicycle with an attached electric motor (eBike), you're bound to be familiar with the need to charge it. This is typically just a matter of plugging it into a wall outlet, which is such a mundane action it doesn't need a detailed explanation. So, how is it possible to do it wrong?

Aside from the obvious errors nobody who's spent years with electronic devices is likely to make in modern times, there are some things we may do (either on occasion or as part of the regular charging routine) that would be considered incorrect. Worse than a mild sense of embarrassment, though, is the idea that a few of these accidental flubs could reduce the battery's overall lifespan — catching fire or even exploding isn't out of the question in extreme cases, either.

None of this necessarily means your personal electric conveyance is a ticking time bomb, but you should be mindful of that lithium-ion battery. As a general rule, you should always consult the user's manual for proper charging instructions and follow them to the letter to avoid potential mishaps. However, there are a few other things to keep in mind.