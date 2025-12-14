Why Do Cars Still Use Lead Acid Batteries?

Modern cars are quite advanced. Cars equipped with different levels of autonomous driving, for example, are among the most technologically advanced vehicles on the road today, as are EVs and hybrids. So with all this technology, why do so many modern cars still have lead-acid batteries? Perhaps the simplest reason is also the most obvious: they're just cheaper. For example, a maintenance-free lead-acid battery can be had for less than $150. In contrast, a lithium-ion car battery like the Antigravity Group 24 costs $1,049.99 direct from the company.

Weather is also a big reason why lead-acid batteries are still a great choice for vehicles. A lead-acid battery, especially modern sealed and Absorbent Glass Mat (AGMs), have the ability to operate over a wide range of temperatures. Whether it's in the freezing cold, which can cause an EV's range to drop, or in immense heat, these batteries have a track record of performance. Plus, lead-acid batteries are generally free of thermal runaway issues that lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to, which can cause fires or even explosions.

Lead-acid batteries are also designed to crank the engine the moment you turn the key. Unless it's low on charge or malfunctioning, the battery should deliver every time. It's this reliability that's kept the lead-acid battery as the primary power source for today's vehicles. They're the best option overall, at least for starting a car.