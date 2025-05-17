Why Do EVs Still Need A Regular 12V Car Battery?

Electric vehicles are all the rage nowadays, and manufacturers are trying to one up each other every day as to who can fit the most efficient or the largest battery pack in an EV. But despite battery advancement moving forward so quickly, the 12V battery has remained more or less the same and EVs are still equipped with them despite having such a massive high capacity battery powering its motors. While EV manufacturers have tried to alter almost all aspects of a vehicle to be more suited to electrification, they have choses to stick with the 12V system still.

Now, there are many reasons as to why manufacturers still use 12V batteries in EVs. Most of it boils down to the safety and complexity of trying to supply such small currents efficiently. Some functions of the vehicle, like door locks and lights, need to work no matter what and the 12V battery is an easy solution which fulfills both purposes without causing much hassle and maintaining the ease of use even on new high-tech vehicles. An EVs battery is also one of the most expensive component in the vehicle and there is some cost-effectiveness involved as well, but we have seen some pretty expensive EVs which still incorporate the 12V battery.