Which Battery Type Is Best For An Electric Car?

Elon Musk's Tesla popularized electric vehicles and brought them to the front of the automotive industry. However, cars powered by electricity had been experimented with long before, even before General Motors' EV1. The 19th century marked the inception of vehicles equipped with batteries and electric motors. But as soon as inventors had a breakthrough, only more issues arose, and electric powerplants dropped by the wayside making way for the more viable internal combustion engines.

Understanding the potential benefits, inventors and automakers alike didn't give up on electric-powered vehicles completely. During the '90s there were a few cars showing promise, but they all utilized the lead-acid batteries commonly found in gasoline vehicles to start the engine. Due to their inefficiency, vulnerability to cold temperatures, and lack of durability, they were impossible to make work, so automakers once again put the concept of electric vehicles on the back burner.

With the advancements in modern technology, car manufacturers were able to develop various types of electric powerplants as alternatives to lead-acid batteries, and they don't seem to be taking a break, as the electric vehicle part of the automotive industry rapidly grows.