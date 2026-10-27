What Is The Bluetooth Function On Some Anker Chargers For?
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A gadget manufacturing brand that people all over the world trust, Anker has several brands in its portfolio, such as Eufy, Soundcore, and Nebula. However, before all this, Anker first made waves for its charging accessories. Among its early bets, Anker led the charge when it came to GaN chargers, which opened doors for smaller and more efficient chargers. These days, Anker is still a go-to brand for people who need power, portability, and enough ports for all their equipment, such as remote workers, content creators, and frequent travelers.
Among its many innovations, some of the latest Anker chargers, as well as other devices, have added Bluetooth pairing. In reality, this feature doesn't fundamentally change how you use your charger, so you can go through its entire lifespan without pairing it to anything. Although, there are some specific scenarios where it can be useful. If you do decide to use it, its actual advantages are connected to the Anker app. By pairing devices with its app, you can customize features, reduce security risks, and even elongate the lifespan of your devices.
Depending on the charger, you'll be able to view real-time information, enable supplemental features, and make sure the firmware is up-to-date, even without connecting it to the internet. Here's what you can expect to do with your Anker charger, some limitations when connected to Bluetooth, and in what devices you can expect to find this feature.
What can you do with the Anker app?
One advantage to these Bluetooth-enabled chargers is firmware updating. Some chargers like the Anker Prime Charger require firmware updates to utilize superfast charging features on some Samsung phones. By pairing a charger to the app, you can ensure your firmware is updated, giving you access to new features and secuity updates For example, Anker's 45W Anker Nano Smart Display Charger boasts smart charging for specific iPhone series models, like its overnight charging "Care Mode" that it claims reduces the rate of battery aging through temperature management. If you upgrade your iPhone in the future, you might need to update your charger's firmware to be able to take advantage of new technologies.
As for power banks, the app lets you view the remaining battery capacity, as well as the total input and output. Some chargers have built-in charging modes (for example, AI-Mode, USB-C1 Priority Mode, or Dual-Laptop Mode), which let you direct what ports to prioritize the output. You also have the option to create custom ones. You can enjoy smart charging features for battery protection, where you can enable optimized charging and set recharging schedules. There's also a way to view battery temperature and change the brightness or select the language of the display. Lastly, you can also use it to locate missing power banks, where it can even make sounds to help you find it similar to Apple's Find My feature.
What devices can you connect with the Anker app using Bluetooth?
Across product categories, there are dozens of Anker gadgets with hundreds of five-star ratings. Typically, the product lines that tend to have Bluetooth capabilities and app pairing hail from either its Prime or Smart Display series models. On Amazon, there's the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger that retails for just under $40 for its iPhone 17 Series line. Available in four colors, its Care Mode is compatible with the iPhone Series 15 to 17, except for the iPhone 17e. As for other Apple devices, Anker notes that this feature also works for the 11-inch iPad Pro models (2020 onwards), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020 onwards), and 13-inch iPad Pro (2024). For people who need to charge multiple devices at once, there's the Anker Prime Charger, which you can get for $149 on Amazon. It has three USB-C ports with a maximum output of 160W.
On the other hand, you might want to link up any compatible power banks lying around too. Among them, the Anker Prime Power Bank (27K, 250W) model with a 27,650mAh capacity is an award-winning option. But if you tend to charge several power-hungry gadgets, there's also the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W). While it does have a lower 26,250 mAh capacity, Anker claims that it's the first 250W Dual-Port input. Lastly, several of Anker's power stations are also part of its app-compatible line up, such as the SOLIX models.