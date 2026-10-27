What Is The Bluetooth Function On Some Anker Chargers For?

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A gadget manufacturing brand that people all over the world trust, Anker has several brands in its portfolio, such as Eufy, Soundcore, and Nebula. However, before all this, Anker first made waves for its charging accessories. Among its early bets, Anker led the charge when it came to GaN chargers, which opened doors for smaller and more efficient chargers. These days, Anker is still a go-to brand for people who need power, portability, and enough ports for all their equipment, such as remote workers, content creators, and frequent travelers.

Among its many innovations, some of the latest Anker chargers, as well as other devices, have added Bluetooth pairing. In reality, this feature doesn't fundamentally change how you use your charger, so you can go through its entire lifespan without pairing it to anything. Although, there are some specific scenarios where it can be useful. If you do decide to use it, its actual advantages are connected to the Anker app. By pairing devices with its app, you can customize features, reduce security risks, and even elongate the lifespan of your devices.

Depending on the charger, you'll be able to view real-time information, enable supplemental features, and make sure the firmware is up-to-date, even without connecting it to the internet. Here's what you can expect to do with your Anker charger, some limitations when connected to Bluetooth, and in what devices you can expect to find this feature.