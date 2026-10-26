5 Hedge Trimmer Brands With Better Ratings Than Craftsman

The Craftsman brand has been a mainstay in the tool and workshop marketplace for nearly 100 years since being established as an in-house brand for Sears. Though now owned by Black and Decker, it still holds a major place and produces a wide variety of quality and well-liked tools, including tools you may not have even realized exist. However, a brand as well-established as Craftsman doesn't necessarily do everything well, and with so many other tool brands on the market now, there are certain tools where it's fallen behind. One of those is with its hedge trimmers.

Among all the battery-powered hedge trimmers tested by Consumer Reports, only one Craftsman model was tested, the Craftsman V20 1.5 Ah 20-inch cordless hedge trimmer, and it ranked as the second-worst model of them all. Its runtime and charge time scores were fairly poor, and its noise and safety ratings were average. That last rating should raise an eyebrow. It was the only battery-powered hedge trimmer to receive a safety rating that low, and you probably want a large saw to be as safe to use as possible.

Beyond CR, you rarely ever see a Craftsman hedge trimmer ranked among the best on the market from various tool-centric publications, be it Pro Tool Reviews, The Spruce, or Bob Vila. Popular Mechanics recommends the Craftsman V20 18-inch electric pole hedge trimmer, but that's it. So many other hedge trimmer brands receive much higher ratings and better reviews than Craftsman. Here, we're going to look at five of those brands that get more widespread love from the tool community, giving you other options if you're in need of a new hedge trimmer.