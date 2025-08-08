This Major Tool Brand Made The First Electric Chainsaw (And It Weighed Over 100 Lbs)
It's hard to imagine how difficult it was for lumberjacks to chop down big trees using axes and other hand tools (powered only by serious upper body strength) before the invention of chainsaws. When these power tools came into existence, woodcutters also had to deal with their hefty form, as the first designs were massive, heavy machines that were difficult to operate. In the subsequent years, the equipment underwent significant changes that made woodcutting more manageable for the average person. Today, we are able to buy compact and easy-to-handle units, like Ryobi's 40V chainsaw or any of the DeWalt Max chainsaws.
However, did you know that the chainsaw was originally not intended for cutting trees? The first chainsaw was a surgical tool developed by German physician Bernhard Heine for procedures that required doctors to cut and make alterations to the pelvic area of pregnant women during childbirth. It took decades before patents for equipment with a similar mechanism intended for use in cutting wood emerged, starting in 1883. Then, it took more years before the first portable design was created by Canadian farmer James Shand in 1918.
Nevertheless, the limited power of its small gasoline motor prevented Shand's design from taking off, and it never went into full production. It was only in 1926, when the world's first electric chainsaw came into the picture, that the industry started to pay attention. The brand responsible for this revolutionary chainsaw was Stihl, founded by Swiss-born German engineer Andreas Stihl. However, Stihl's design was far from perfect.
The problem with Stihl's electric chainsaw prototype
Andreas Stihl patented his electric chainsaw in 1926. His prototype was a massive 140-pound machine. Given its size, it was not possible for a single person to operate it. Hence, at least two men were required to use the electric chainsaw prototype. Another issue with the device was the fact that it needed electricity to run. As such, it was not a practical choice for loggers working in areas with limited access to a power source.
Despite the issues, Stihl's first electric chainsaw managed to sell 50 units when it launched on the market in 1927. The following year, the company sold 100 more units. While the power tool was slowly gaining traction, Andreas quietly worked on an alternative version that would eliminate the need for an electric power source. In 1929, he patented his version of a gasoline-powered chainsaw. The new design was lighter at 101 pounds, though not light enough for single-person use. Still, this was a pivotal moment for the brand, as it paved the way for more portable designs.
By the 1950s, Stihl had begun making more compact designs, with the Stihl BLK being the first truly lightweight and portable chainsaw, at 24 pounds. In the late 2000s, the company introduced the first in its series of battery-powered chainsaws. Other chainsaw brands started popping up in the interim, but even up to the present, Stihl remains a leading choice in the major chainsaw brand rankings.