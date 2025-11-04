5 Craftsman Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Craftsman is a household name in the world of tools. The brand has been a hallmark of the industry for almost a century, with Sears bringing the catalog to life after purchasing the rights to use the name on its tools in 1927. And the brand's modern gear still offers a durable and high quality experience. Buying Craftsman equipment online is easy, with lots of retailers carrying the brand. It's also a good tool badge to keep an eye out for while exploring vintage tools at garage sales.
For those seeking some additional equipment when approaching a new renovation project, Craftsman can provide a reasonable price tag alongside great performance. The toolmaker offers an excellent warranty policy, too, adding an extra layer of support to your toolbox that isn't always baked in with other brands. These five pieces of equipment exist a bit further down the product list, but they can all make an immediate difference in the jobs you undertake as a home renovator. Some are niche tools, while others represent a different approach to familiar toolbox staples. Each provides great value and plenty of utility.
V20 Brushless RP 23 Gauge Pin Nailer
Nail guns come in many varieties, and so each individual solution in this segment of a power tool catalog provides its own unique value to a tool user. For instance, brad nailers are all-purpose installation tools that can be used for furniture construction and standard trim work, picture frame building, and more. They're not quite right for demanding tasks like constructing a stud wall or framing a roof. Moving in the other direction, the Craftsman V20 Brushless RP 23 Gauge Pin Nailer stands as a tool that goes beyond something like a stapler or wire nailer, but provides far more delicate touch than a brad installation tool.
This solution can fire nails ranging from ⅝ inches to 1⅜ inches in length. It's totally cordless and doesn't require hoses or gas cartridges to operate, featuring a brushless motor for solid power and longevity. The tool also incorporates an easy jam release feature that doesn't require wrenches or any other equipment. The nailer is a great option for anyone installing new baseboards or trim while looking to minimize the need to cover over nail holes or fix damage from a more intense nailing tool.
600V Max Auto Digital Multimeter
Multimeters deliver serious functional versatility and double as a kind of safety precaution. They're useful in virtually any electrical work you might encounter around the house. This is a tool that gadget repairers and tinkerers will rely on, as well as a piece of equipment that auto mechanics need on a regular basis. Performing repairs to the electrical system in your home also benefits from the use of a multimeter. This tool helps amateur sparkies avoid many of the most common electrical work mistakes. The multimeter is a diagnostic tool that allows you to check voltage, current, resistance, and more.
This option, the 600V Max Auto Digital Multimeter from Craftsman allows frequent users of the brand to stay within the confines of a toolmaker they know and trust. This is a tool specifically designed to help support automotive installation work, as well, making it a great crossover solution for home improvers who also dabble in work on a project car. A multimeter allows you to find and diagnose issues in wiring circuits, and perhaps more importantly double check that there is no electricity actually flowing through the system before you cut in and start your work. The tool is a key piece of gear for anyone picking up a pair of electrical installation pliers, no matter the types of jobs they have on their plate.
45-ounce Dead Blow Hammer
Those without experience holding a dead blow hammer would be forgiven for mistaking it for any old mallet. However, a basic resemblance is where the crossover ends. The 45-ounce Dead Blow Hammer from Craftsman features a rubberized grip and a single-piece construction. Inside the mallet head, the tool features a void filled with steel shot. When you swing the tool, this loose filling gets thrown back before reversing course and slamming against the inside of the front face when you make contact with a workpiece. This is of course due to the physical forces of our world at play. What's less obvious, until you swing one, is the result that this creates. Instead of delivering striking force with a solid mallet head, this construction dampens the blow upon impact. The hammer does not bounce back up once you strike your workpiece like a standard mallet or hammer would. This allows for greater control when tackling striking requirements involving delicate components or with restricted access inside a recessed space.
Another important change that the loose interior material creates is a ramping up of the strike force you can produce. This Craftsman tool produces more driving force than a solid-head alternative can generate, and it features soft faces to limit damage to your workpiece. All around, this is a revelation of a striking tool that can really change the way you approach numerous tasks.
V20 Caulk Gun
The basic caulk gun for applying sealants, adhesives, and other tubed elements is a time-honored addition to the garages and toolboxes of generations of homeowners. Adding caulk to your window joints, for instance, is a task that frequently takes place in homes across the country as the temperature starts to dip. You won't need to reapply caulk every year (although annually checking on the seal is essential). But if you live in an older home, it can benefit your energy efficiency and heat management if you reapply the sealer every other year.
A standard caulking gun requires a steady hand and plenty of grip strength to apply a consistent and precise bead. However, the Craftsman V20 Caulk Gun makes the task simple. The tool operates via a variable speed trigger and produces 550 pounds of dispensing force for a constant and precise bead along even lengthy joints. The gun also includes a hang hook and anti-drip functionality to keep the mess to a minimum — another common issue that installers face when deploying a standard caulk gun. One final feature adds another level of utility that can't be found on a standard unit. The cartridge holder rotates, allowing for the hand holds to be positioned anywhere around a 360-degree arc. This allows you to grab the tool with your forward hand from the top, bottom, or elsewhere to make operation easier.
V20 Brushless RP 1,500 PSI, 1.2 GPM Cold Water Pressure Washer
A pressure washer should realistically be a part of most homeowners' garage kits. The tool can deliver crucial power spraying functionality to support a wide range of tasks. Pressure washers are essential in clearing away dirt, grime, and even buildup like algae and moss that might collect on exterior surfaces frequently exposed to moisture. The tool is also a key asset in cleaning cars and boats, spraying down siding and windows, and tackling debris in gutters and on roofs.
The Craftsman V20 Brushless RP 1,500 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Pressure Washer features more runtime and better performance than the competition, according to the toolmaker. It runs on a brushless motor that offers up to 60 minutes of constant runtime and features a self-priming function that allows the tool to draw its water source from any freshwater that might be available. This allows you to use the pressure sprayer on the go, rather than just as a tool tethered to your home's garden hose. It generates a maximum output of 1,500 PSI with a 1.2 gallon per minute flow. Cleaning equipment, blasting away grime and buildup on the ground, or hosing down a boat or RV after a lengthy trip are all tasks made far easier with the help of this kind of versatile and mobile pressure washer.