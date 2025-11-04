5 Craftsman Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Craftsman is a household name in the world of tools. The brand has been a hallmark of the industry for almost a century, with Sears bringing the catalog to life after purchasing the rights to use the name on its tools in 1927. And the brand's modern gear still offers a durable and high quality experience. Buying Craftsman equipment online is easy, with lots of retailers carrying the brand. It's also a good tool badge to keep an eye out for while exploring vintage tools at garage sales.

For those seeking some additional equipment when approaching a new renovation project, Craftsman can provide a reasonable price tag alongside great performance. The toolmaker offers an excellent warranty policy, too, adding an extra layer of support to your toolbox that isn't always baked in with other brands. These five pieces of equipment exist a bit further down the product list, but they can all make an immediate difference in the jobs you undertake as a home renovator. Some are niche tools, while others represent a different approach to familiar toolbox staples. Each provides great value and plenty of utility.