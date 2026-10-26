5 High-Powered Mini PCs That Run Circles Around Most Desktops
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For years, desktop PCs have been the de facto choice for professionals who need a powerful computer to handle compute-intensive tasks. But fast-forward to 2026, thanks to the continuously evolving PC hardware industry, you no longer need a massive desktop tower to get serious computing power. One of the advantages of switching to mini PCs is their space-saving nature, but if you're after raw performance, some models can also satisfy those needs.
Some of the best mini PCs pack serious hardware under the hood, with speedy processors, fast memory, high-speed storage, and even solid graphics, making them capable of handling computer-intensive tasks like playing video games and editing videos. In fact, some mini PCs come equipped with high-end hardware that can outclass most desktops. If you were looking to upgrade your computer and need something with solid performance, you don't necessarily have to get a full desktop tower.
There are quite a number of powerful mini PCs on the market today that deliver better performance than most desktops in a compact package. These five mini PCs are proof you don't need a bulky tower to enjoy impressive desktop-class performance. To compile this roundup of mini PCs, we researched models with extremely high specs that can deliver solid performance that most desktops or towers would struggle to match. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
M5 Max Mac Studio
Apple's M5 Max chip only sits below the company's top-of-the-line M5 Ultra, which makes this mini PC one of the best macOS-powered models. The M5 Max Mac Studio comes with an 18-core CPU (comprising 12 performance cores and six super cores), a GPU with up to 40 cores, and can be configured with up to 128 GB of unified memory. Another aspect that makes the M5 Mac Studio powerful is its high memory bandwidth of 460GB/s (configurable to 614GB/s), which can help accelerate complex workflows.
For those who work in 3D and VFX, the M5 Max Mac Studio has third-generation hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which should help speed up those types of tasks. This Mac Studio supports up to five external displays and comes packed with a variety of ports, allowing you to connect the computer to several gadgets at the same time. You get four Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, two USB-C ports, a 10 Gbps Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an SD card slot.
For wireless connectivity, the Mac Studio supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. All of these goodies come in a compact six-pound package measuring 3.7 by 7.7 by 7.7 inches. The M5 Max Mac Studio starts at $2,499 for a base model equipped with 36 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. Fortunately, Apple is among the few tech brands with education discounts, so you can knock off a few dollars if you're a student.
Asus NUC 16 Pro Mini
From Asus, the NUC 16 Pro Mini comes in a compact package with extremely solid performance capabilities. The key to the NUC 16 Pro Mini's solid performance is what lies under the hood: an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H chip and Intel Arc B390 graphics. According to CNET's review of the Asus NUC 16 Pro Mini, the team found the mini PC impressive in terms of performance, so much so that it said the mini PC can seriously compete with larger desktops.
The NUC 16 Pro Mini is available in different configurations, and if you get it from Asus, you can even choose a more powerful Intel Core X9 378H chip. The Core Ultra X7 358H chip can be paired with 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of SSD storage. Besides its performance chops, the NUC 16 Pro Mini also offers solid specs in other areas. For instance, connectivity-wise, it offers plenty of ports for you to connect external devices.
Asus includes four USB-A ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two 2.5-gigabit Ethernet ports, and a single USB-C port. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for wireless connectivity. The Asus NUC 16 Pro Mini isn't cheap, though, as it comes with a hefty $2,780.99 list price on Amazon for a model with an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H chip, an Intel Arc B390 GPU, 32 GB of memory, and 1 TB of storage.
M5 Pro Mac mini
The M5 Pro Mac mini also delivers impressive performance and can eat most desktops for lunch. This is all thanks to Apple's M5 Pro chip, which includes a 15- or 18-core CPU, 16- or 20-core GPU, and up to 307 GB/s memory bandwidth. In the base model, the chip is paired with 24 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD. The M5 Pro Mac mini delivers competitive performance in both everyday tasks and even in some games. PC Mag's tests found the mini PC capable of delivering up to 83 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 without any upscaling (and up to 140 fps with ray tracing and frame generation enabled).
On the other hand, Expert Reviews notes that a full-size desktop with an RTX 5000 series GPU can beat this mini PC. However, if Steam's latest hardware survey is any indication, few people run these GPUs, so the M5 Pro Mac mini should outclass most setups. The M5 Pro Mac mini offers enough ports for connecting peripherals, including two USB-C ports, three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
You can wire it to the internet via a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port (configurable to 10-gigabit) or wirelessly using Wi-Fi. Apple says the M5 Pro Mac mini can only connect to a maximum of three external displays simultaneously. The M5 Pro Mac mini starts at $1,699.
HP Z2 Mini G1a
The HP Z2 Mini G1a is another model that packs serious power in a compact package that can give most desktops a run for their money. According to PC Mag, which reviewed this mini PC, it delivers solid performance, making a larger desktop unnecessary for some professionals. That speaks volumes about the capability of this mini PC in comparison with full-size desktop PCs. The HP Z2 Mini G1a is available with various variants of AMD's Strix Halo AI Max Pro chips, although some variants are powered by Intel CPUs.
The high-end AMD-powered variant of the Z2 Mini G1a uses an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 chip, 128 GB of unified memory, and a 40-core Radeon 8060s graphics card, a powerful integrated GPU. The Z2 Mini G1a offers a versatile collection of ports, which includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack, five USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a standard USB-C port, two mini DisplayPort ports, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. If those aren't enough for your needs, HP offers two optional flexible I/O modules that you can use to add more ports.
You can connect the Z2 Mini G1a to four displays at 4K resolution if you need more screen real estate. For the price, it all depends on the configuration you choose. For example, an HP Z2 Mini G1a with an AMD Ryzen AI MAX PRO 385 chip, a Radeon 8050S GPU, 32 GB of memory, and a 1 TB SSD will set you back $1,999.99.
Asus ROG NUC
Asus reserves ROG branding for its gaming-focused products, so this mini PC is aimed at gamers. For a gaming mini PC, the Asus ROG NUC packs impressive power in its innards, so much so that TechRadar called it a console killer. For context, the Asus ROG NUC mini PC can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, up to 64 GB of memory, and up to 2 TB of storage. In short, this mini PC offers some high-end hardware under the hood.
In the site's testing of the Asus ROG NUC, the system delivered triple-digit FPS in AAA titles at 1080p. Additionally, even in general productivity workloads, the team found the ROG NUC mini PC to be a solid performer. This mini PC offers a generous port selection, including six USB-A ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, a single Ethernet port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
You can get the ROG NUC in different configurations. Of course, the price you pay depends on the selected configuration. The cheapest variant of the Asus ROG NUC that we've spotted on Amazon as of this writing is listed for $2,399 and comes with 16 GB of memory, an Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus chip, a 1 TB SSD, and an RTX 5060 GPU.
How we selected these high-powered mini PCs
Users shopping for a mini PC have plenty of options to pick from on the market. Some mini PCs are for everyday use, perfect for browsing the web and performing other basic tasks, while others are packed to the brim with high-end hardware capable of handling compute-intensive tasks like 3D rendering, motion design, video editing, and AAA gaming. For us, putting together this list of mini PCs meant researching models with some of the best hardware that you can find on the market. To find mini PCs that meet our criteria, we relied on expert reviews from reputable sites like PC Mag, CNET, and TechRadar, along with our own expertise.
We based our selection solely on the mini PCs' hardware; we didn't consider other factors like user experience or price. While we selected only models with high-end hardware, that doesn't mean they're the absolute best mini PCs on the market in terms of performance. You should also note that your actual performance will depend on the configuration you choose, as most of these models are highly configurable and can cost many times as much as we've indicated if you're willing to splurge.