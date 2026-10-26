5 High-Powered Mini PCs That Run Circles Around Most Desktops

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For years, desktop PCs have been the de facto choice for professionals who need a powerful computer to handle compute-intensive tasks. But fast-forward to 2026, thanks to the continuously evolving PC hardware industry, you no longer need a massive desktop tower to get serious computing power. One of the advantages of switching to mini PCs is their space-saving nature, but if you're after raw performance, some models can also satisfy those needs.

Some of the best mini PCs pack serious hardware under the hood, with speedy processors, fast memory, high-speed storage, and even solid graphics, making them capable of handling computer-intensive tasks like playing video games and editing videos. In fact, some mini PCs come equipped with high-end hardware that can outclass most desktops. If you were looking to upgrade your computer and need something with solid performance, you don't necessarily have to get a full desktop tower.

There are quite a number of powerful mini PCs on the market today that deliver better performance than most desktops in a compact package. These five mini PCs are proof you don't need a bulky tower to enjoy impressive desktop-class performance. To compile this roundup of mini PCs, we researched models with extremely high specs that can deliver solid performance that most desktops or towers would struggle to match. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.