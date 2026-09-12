5 Tech Brands That Offer Discounts To Students And Teachers

RAM prices went haywire starting in 2025, as major memory producers prioritized the kind of memory needed for AI data centers. As a result of the ongoing memory crisis, various tech companies have been forced to hike the prices of their gadgets. Because of this, it's become more expensive than ever to upgrade your tech in 2026. For students, purchasing the latest devices and software can be especially expensive on a limited budget. Similarly, for teachers, paying for classroom resources out of their own pockets can be costly. Fortunately, some tech companies recognize this challenge and understand the importance of making their products more accessible to those in the education sector.

As a result, they offer the education community special discounts and offers. These offers help reduce the cost of purchasing tech products, from computers and phones to tablets, and even software subscriptions that are necessary for some majors. If you're a student or a teacher, we've put together a list of five major tech brands that offer discounts to make it easier for you to save money on essential devices, software, and other technology products necessary for learning or teaching.

We'll explore what each brand offers, who qualifies, which products or services are included, and how eligible teachers and students can claim the available benefits. Remember that the exact savings, eligible products, and requirements will vary between tech brands and might even vary by country. Additionally, education programs and promotions can change over time.