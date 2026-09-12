5 Tech Brands That Offer Discounts To Students And Teachers
RAM prices went haywire starting in 2025, as major memory producers prioritized the kind of memory needed for AI data centers. As a result of the ongoing memory crisis, various tech companies have been forced to hike the prices of their gadgets. Because of this, it's become more expensive than ever to upgrade your tech in 2026. For students, purchasing the latest devices and software can be especially expensive on a limited budget. Similarly, for teachers, paying for classroom resources out of their own pockets can be costly. Fortunately, some tech companies recognize this challenge and understand the importance of making their products more accessible to those in the education sector.
As a result, they offer the education community special discounts and offers. These offers help reduce the cost of purchasing tech products, from computers and phones to tablets, and even software subscriptions that are necessary for some majors. If you're a student or a teacher, we've put together a list of five major tech brands that offer discounts to make it easier for you to save money on essential devices, software, and other technology products necessary for learning or teaching.
We'll explore what each brand offers, who qualifies, which products or services are included, and how eligible teachers and students can claim the available benefits. Remember that the exact savings, eligible products, and requirements will vary between tech brands and might even vary by country. Additionally, education programs and promotions can change over time.
Apple
If you're in education and would like to get one of Apple's devices or subscriptions, the company has discounts that you can take advantage of. Despite its long-running reputation for being stingy in offering discounts, Apple offers special education pricing on some of its devices, including MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, Apple Watches, and even accessories. The company's education pricing runs all year round. To make it easy to find these benefits, the company has a dedicated Education Store that lists devices and services with special education pricing, along with any limited-time offers during certain periods of the year, such as the back-to-school season.
The actual savings vary depending on the product that you want to purchase. For example, if you'd like to buy Apple's M6 Mac mini or M5 Pro Mac mini, the typical price starts at $899 and $1,699, respectively; however, if you're in education, you get a $100 discount. For an Apple Watch Series 11, which typically starts at $399, Apple's education pricing knocks off $50. Apple also offers discounts on some of its software subscription services.
Apple's Creator Studio subscription, which includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, and other apps, is only $2.99/month for the education community; AppleCare+ is 10% off, and students get a special $6.99/month price for Apple Music. The discounts are available to college students, their parents, and faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. To claim Apple's education discounts, you'll need to verify your eligibility via UNiDAYS.
Microsoft
Microsoft is another tech brand that currently offers discounts exclusive to students and educators. Similar to Apple, Microsoft has a dedicated Education Store where students and other eligible education personnel can find these discounts. Microsoft's education offer includes a discount of up to 10% on select Surface devices, laptops, as well as PC accessories. Microsoft offers discounts to students enrolled in K-12 through higher education, as well as homeschool programs and their parents. Additionally, any faculty members who are currently working in education are eligible for these special discounts.
In addition to the discount on select devices, Microsoft offers free web access to Office 365, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, and you also get PC-only versions of Microsoft Publisher and Access. It also offers discounted Office 365 plans that unlock access to the company's productivity apps on Windows and macOS. For students at accredited universities and colleges, Microsoft also offers a 50% discount on the Microsoft Office Personal plan, which includes access to its productivity apps, 1 TB of cloud storage, advanced Microsoft Defender, and more.
To verify your eligibility for the college-exclusive offer, you need to sign in with your Microsoft account (or create one) and then provide your school email address. For the other general student and education discounts, you'll also need to sign in with your personal Microsoft email address first. Microsoft says you might be approved immediately if you're eligible for the offer.
Dell
You can also save on your purchase of tech products at Dell if you're in education. Dell makes some of the best laptops that you can buy, and if you've been eyeing a certain model, you can get it for less by taking advantage of the company's education discount. The company offers discounts to K-12 students, educators, and administrators as well as those in higher education. For students, you need to be at least 16 years old to buy at discounted prices. Dell's education discounts are simple: you get up to 10% off on select items.
The company offers discounts on select laptops, desktops, and monitors. Education users can also get discounts at Dell Outlet, the brand's refurbished store, with an extra 10% off Inspiron laptops, 10% off Dell PCs, and 15% off XPS-branded laptops. Additionally, the brand also offers special education pricing on some of its products. For example, Dell's XPS 13 laptop, which competes with the MacBook Neo, has a regular retail price starting at $699; however, students can get it for $599.
Dell uses SheerID for verification, but to get started, you first need to have a Dell account and register for the Dell Rewards program before you can verify your eligibility with the third-party verification site. There are some limits you need to keep in mind with the special student discounts, though — you can only buy up to two eligible products per transaction and can only make purchases twice a year.
HP
HP, one of the major laptop manufacturers, also offers special discounts that are exclusive to the education community. The company has a special program called HP Education, under which it offers discounts year-round. The program includes discounts on select products from the company, including consumer PCs (those with the HP, Pavilion, Envy, Spectre, and Omen branding), business PCs (with Elite, Pro, and Workstation branded models), printers, and accessories.
Furthermore, the company also runs time-sensitive promotions for education users that aren't available to general consumers. The HP Education program offers discounts of up to 40%, which can really save you a good amount of money. Part of the deals highlighted by HP's education store detail up to an 18% discount on laptops and desktops, up to 20% on printers, and up to 39% on accessories and monitors.
The program's fine print says you can get these special discounts as long as you're a K-12 student or in higher education. Parents of these students are also eligible, as well as teachers and faculty members at the specified levels. HP requires you to sign up with your academic email and verify your account to confirm your eligibility using Gocertify, a third-party verification service.
Samsung
South Korean tech giant Samsung also offers education-exclusive discounts. Samsung's Education Offer Program includes discounts on a variety of products that the company sells, including laptops, smartphones, monitors, tablets, TVs, audio devices, wearables, and others. Generally, the discounts you'll get vary by product. However, the program promises to offer discounts of up to 30%. For example, as of this writing, Samsung is offering a $350 discount on its 2026 75-inch Neo QLED QN1EH smart TV, bringing the price down to $1,149.99.
In addition to the Education Offer Program, Samsung also runs limited-time promotions, such as back-to-school discounts that you can use to save on purchases as a student, parent, or educator. The discounts are available to students, teachers, and faculty members with a .edu email address. To buy gadgets at discounted prices, the brand requires you to sign up for a Samsung Account with your .edu email address, then verify your eligibility using ID.me. Alternatively, if you're a student, Samsung says you can use benefits providers such as Student Beans or UNiDAYS to verify your eligibility.
Samsung's education program isn't without its limits, however. The terms of the program limit you to a maximum of "two products per product category, per e-mail address and/or shipping address within any 12-month period." Some categories, like home appliance accessories and mobile accessories, have a higher limit of four. If you exceed these limits, you will have to pay the regular price.