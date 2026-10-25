5 Tractor Supply Truck Accessories Under $50 To Upgrade Your Ride

While Tractor Supply Co. now offers a wide range of products, from camping gadgets to mini bikes, it's bread and butter is — as the name implies — tractors, trucks, and other similarly large vehicles. That means the brand sells the usual products any truck driver would need on a regular basis, such as motor oil or replacement tires. In addition, it also deals in various truck accessories.

The tricky thing about shopping for any kind of automotive accessories, least of all for larger vehicles like trucks, is keeping your budget in check. If you're not careful, you could end up dropping some major cash on accessories that you might be able to find more affordable versions of. At Tractor Supply, specifically, you can actually find some interesting truck upgrade accessories for under $50, including various work lights, radio antennas, mudflaps, and more. Due to their pricing, these are all relatively smaller, lighter accessories, so they won't affect your truck's fuel economy like larger add-ons.