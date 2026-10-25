5 Tractor Supply Truck Accessories Under $50 To Upgrade Your Ride
While Tractor Supply Co. now offers a wide range of products, from camping gadgets to mini bikes, it's bread and butter is — as the name implies — tractors, trucks, and other similarly large vehicles. That means the brand sells the usual products any truck driver would need on a regular basis, such as motor oil or replacement tires. In addition, it also deals in various truck accessories.
The tricky thing about shopping for any kind of automotive accessories, least of all for larger vehicles like trucks, is keeping your budget in check. If you're not careful, you could end up dropping some major cash on accessories that you might be able to find more affordable versions of. At Tractor Supply, specifically, you can actually find some interesting truck upgrade accessories for under $50, including various work lights, radio antennas, mudflaps, and more. Due to their pricing, these are all relatively smaller, lighter accessories, so they won't affect your truck's fuel economy like larger add-ons.
Traveller Round Work Light
If there's one thing any truck driver could always use, it's a reliable work light. Whether you need to do some work under the hood or adjust your load late at night, you'll be glad you had the extra illumination, especially if the light in question is rugged enough to withstand whatever you're getting up to. Tractor Supply offers the Traveller Round Work Light for $39.99.
This adaptable work light is designed to be bolted onto a truck anywhere you can make room for it, then synced up to the truck's battery via a relay. The necessary hardware for the installation process comes bundled with the light itself. Once it's set up, it can output up to 1,560 lumens of illumination in cool white light for clarity, with a throw distance of 1,050 feet for broad, adaptable coverage. The housing is made of die-cast aluminum for longevity and general resilience, with the lens being impact-resistant as well. The entire device also has an IP68 all-weather waterproof rating, which means it could stay functional even when completely submerged in up to 3 feet of water.
Jameson Backup Alarm
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) generally requires sufficiently large commercial vehicles to be equipped with backup alarms to alert people nearby when they're about to move in unexpected ways. Even if your truck doesn't specifically require a backup alarm, it wouldn't hurt to have one for your peace of mind, not to mention the safety of those around you. If you're looking to get a standalone one, you can find the Jameson Backup Alarm at Tractor Supply for $44.99.
This alarm can be mounted to most trucks and truck-like vehicles in order to improve workplace safety and reduce liability in case of an accident. It can be mounted either vertically or horizontally using corrosion-resistant self-grounding studs. When triggered by your vehicle backing up, it produces a 97 decibel warning alarm, which rings loudly and distinctly. For added protection, the beeper is encapsulated in epoxy, which helps give it extra resilience against dust, water, and the regular vibrational forces it'll endure while mounted to your vehicle.
Tram Stainless Steel Whip CB Magnet-Mount Antenna Kit
One of the traditional tools of the classic American trucker is the Citizens Band (CB) radio. These short-range, license-free communication tools can be used to communicate with other truckers within a certain radius, issuing warnings about road hazards, requesting assistance for mechanical issues, or just chatting on a long voyage. If you want to set up a CB radio in your truck, you'll also want an antenna to ensure your signal reaches its furthest possible range. Enter: the Tram Stainless Steel Whip CB Magnet-Mount Antenna Kit, available at Tractor Supply for $37.99.
You can use the accompanying setup kit to attach a sturdy antenna to the roof of your truck, with its particular design being intended for a center-load attachment. The kit includes a 24.5-inch steel shaft and whip antenna, which has a built-in shock spring to increase its general durability and flexibility. It also comes with a 3.5-inch magnet mount and a 17-foot coaxial cable with a PL-259 connector. Once the whole kit is set up, you should be able to cover all CB frequencies with a CB radio, though you will need to provide your own radio to actually use this antenna.
Buyers Products Heavy Duty Black Rubber Mudflaps
Another classic staple of trucking is the mudflap, a sturdy protective surface over the back of your truck's rear wheels that help to prevent small debris from getting flung all over the place. It also helps keep sprays of mud and water from splashing onto your vehicle and the vehicles behind you. Any truck could make use of a pair of good mudflaps, especially during the rainy season. If you're in the market, Tractor Supply offers the Buyers Products Heavy Duty Black Rubber Mudflaps for $38.99.
These mudflaps are sold in pairs and measure 24 x 36 inches a pop, though Tractor Supply does also offer Buyers Products mudflaps measuring 24 x 30 inches if you need something a little smaller. They're made of ¼-inch heavy-duty rubber, making them naturally resistant against cutting and tearing. In addition to repelling impacts from road debris and splashes from puddled rain and mud, they're also resilient against subzero temperatures, snow, and ice buildup, making them suited for all-season use.
Bully Universal Truck Bed Side Step
If you're driving a pickup truck, you may occasionally need to hop up onto the bed to move, lift, or adjust cargo. Some modern truck models do feature built-in steps to help you safely get into the bed, but if your truck doesn't have this feature, it can be difficult to get up there without the risk of falling over. If you need a little leg up into your truck bed, Tractor Supply offers the Bully Universal Truck Bed Side Step for $44.99.
This simple stepping foothold is designed to be bolted on beneath the bed of your truck, giving you a solid spot to hop up and into the bed without having to swing your entire body over. All of the necessary hardware to perform the mounting process is bundled with the step itself, alongside a DIY guide to get you through the installation process. The step is a single, solid piece cast from chrome-plated aluminum with no visible seams, making it lightweight, yet durable and corrosion-resistant. It provides a deep step that just about any driver could benefit from, with a maximum weight rating of 350 pounds.