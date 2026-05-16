5 Common Truck Accessories That Have A Major Impact On Fuel Economy

If you're going to drive a pickup truck, you've got to go big or go home, right? Driving down the highway, it feels like most truck owners would agree. You don't have to travel far to see one completely decked out with all the bells and whistles: Lift kits, oversized tires, the absolute works. But how many of the most popular truck upgrades are actually doing more harm than good?

Pickup owners might not realize it, but many of these accessories come with an unexpected tradeoff: worse fuel economy. From poorer aerodynamics to greater rolling resistance to more weight and engine load, even small changes to a truck's shape or mass can cause the engine to burn more fuel to maintain speed. Sure, these upgrades can actually be useful, but they also run the risk of making trucks work harder and giving you worse mileage in the process. These are five of the most common examples.