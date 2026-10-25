Can You Use A Generic 18650 Battery On A Ryobi USB Lithium Tool?

If you're only familiar with heavy duty Ryobi power tools, then you might be missing out. The manufacturer has a line of compact cordless tools that are powered by USB lithium batteries. This includes devices like a tire inflator, screwdriver, and a flip light kit. A common question regarding battery powered devices from all of the major tool manufacturers is whether you can swap out a generic battery for the name-brand ones.

It's important to know that Ryobi warns users not to disassemble the battery pack or remove any of its components. While Ryobi's guidelines do not specifically mention the 18650 battery, the brand's guidelines also state that you shouldn't try to use a USB battery pack that has been modified. That's because attempting to use a modified or damaged battery can have serious consequences. A battery pack in that condition may not deliver as expected, and using it could lead to a fire, or even an explosion. In addition, Ryobi's limited warranty excludes failures or defects resulting from modifications.

Some social media posts explain how to replace a USB Ryobi battery with a generic 18650, but doing so will come with a risk. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, loose 18650 cells separated from the battery packs may lack protection circuits. Without the right protection, these cells can short-circuit or overheat, leading to fires or explosions. In fact, aftermarket batteries in general may also be lower quality or may not deliver the same performance.