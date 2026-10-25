Can You Use A Generic 18650 Battery On A Ryobi USB Lithium Tool?
If you're only familiar with heavy duty Ryobi power tools, then you might be missing out. The manufacturer has a line of compact cordless tools that are powered by USB lithium batteries. This includes devices like a tire inflator, screwdriver, and a flip light kit. A common question regarding battery powered devices from all of the major tool manufacturers is whether you can swap out a generic battery for the name-brand ones.
It's important to know that Ryobi warns users not to disassemble the battery pack or remove any of its components. While Ryobi's guidelines do not specifically mention the 18650 battery, the brand's guidelines also state that you shouldn't try to use a USB battery pack that has been modified. That's because attempting to use a modified or damaged battery can have serious consequences. A battery pack in that condition may not deliver as expected, and using it could lead to a fire, or even an explosion. In addition, Ryobi's limited warranty excludes failures or defects resulting from modifications.
Some social media posts explain how to replace a USB Ryobi battery with a generic 18650, but doing so will come with a risk. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, loose 18650 cells separated from the battery packs may lack protection circuits. Without the right protection, these cells can short-circuit or overheat, leading to fires or explosions. In fact, aftermarket batteries in general may also be lower quality or may not deliver the same performance.
18650 batteries vs. Ryobi USB lithium batteries
An 18650 is a rechargeable lithium-ion battery cell used in devices like flashlights, power tools, and other electronic equipment. Its name comes from the battery's cylinder shape and dimensions: 18 mm across and 65 mm long. An 18650 resembles a larger version of a standard AA battery but unlike everyday disposable batteries, 18650 batteries can store much more energy. They can also have different internal capacities, with some rated at 1,800 mAh and others with more than 3,500 mAh.
In contrast, the specifications of the internal cells of a Ryobi USB lithium battery are not disclosed in the owner's manual for the FVB02/FVB03 battery pack. The FVB02 battery pack itself is made with a resin case that holds the pack's internal cells and is rated at 4 volts, with a capacity of 2Ah and an energy rating of 7.4 watt-hours. The battery is rechargeable and must also be charged using brand-approved equipment only.
It's also important to keep the Ryobi FVB02 battery pack away from other metal objects. That's because when both battery points come into contact with metal, it could result in a short circuit. The battery pack should also be kept out of excessive heat and stored at temperatures below 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The battery should not be used if it gets damaged and it should not remain in the tool when the tool is not being used.