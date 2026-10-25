Why Do So Many Modern Cars Have Fake Engine Sounds?

Not all cars produce fake engine sounds, but the ones that do are mostly electric cars that hum like spaceships. Many even try to replicate what they'd sound like had they packed an actual gas engine under the hood, and blast that sound both inside and outside the cabin. The Porsche Taycan was one of the first high-profile EVs to give itself a souped-up soundtrack, treating cabin sound as a performance feature.

The thing is that EVs are too quiet at lower speeds, so much so that their silence poses a threat to unsuspecting pedestrians, particularly those who are blind or have low vision. Many listen to an idling engine to tell whether a stopped car might move, which is something a silent EV wouldn't offer.

It's why, in 2016, NHTSA's regulators actually decided to require that hum by law. Below a speed of 19 mph, EVs must make noise both driving forward and in reverse. Hybrids, when running on electric power, count as well. That speed was strategically picked — go any faster, and the rumble of tires and rushing air makes enough noise on its own for pedestrians to hear the car coming.

Otherwise, the threat is pretty real. NHTSA's crash data puts hybrids' odds of hitting a pedestrian about 18% higher than gas cars'. However, with the alerts in place, the agency expected about 2,400 fewer pedestrian injuries a year.

Weirdly, the alert isn't required to sound like an actual engine, which explains why so many EVs sound like spaceships. It's all good as long as people recognize it as a vehicle. Beyond safety, these sounds also help provide a more engaging driving experience.