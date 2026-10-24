The Cheap, Yet High-Quality Drone We'd Actually Recommend

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Until recently, drones belonged in the professional gear category, and made sense only for movie directors. They were big, complicated to fly, and easy to crash into a tree. Not to mention the laws and regulations you need to know about. Fast-forward to 2026, and consumer drones aren't a headache anymore. There's something special about capturing an aerial shot of Mount Fuji that you simply can't get with a phone camera alone. So, if you're in the market for a cheap drone before your next trip, I recommend getting the DJI Neo 2.

It was one of our best beginner drone recommendations, and for a reason: it costs $259 without the controller. That makes it a less painful purchase if you're worried about losing or crashing your first drone. Of course, a catastrophic crash is pretty unlikely, thanks to the fully caged propeller design. It's also one of the few budget drones with omnidirectional object avoidance. I've flown with the Neo 2 for a few months now, and not once have I had to worry about hitting a pole or a tree. I did hit a shrub once, but the drone survived without a scratch.