5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools That Are Great For Camping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In addition to its flagship ONE+ battery and tool systems, the Ryobi hardware brand also offers other power systems in different capacities and sizes. For example, its line of USB Lithium tools are powered by small, cylindrical batteries that can be charged with a regular USB-C cable rather than a dedicated charger. Their smaller size and greater charging flexibility, among other pursuits, make these tools a great choice for camping gear.
Ryobi's USB Lithium tools gadgets can provide all kinds of helpful services while you're out in the wilderness, from lighting up your tent to inflating an air mattress or keeping you cool. These Ryobi tools, built by Chinese-owned company Techtronic Industries, are readily available at retailers like Home Depot and often come bundled with extra battery packs for additional convenience and peace of mind.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Handheld Portable Fan
Camping can be a very sweaty endeavor, even if you go during the cooler seasons. It takes a lot of physical labor to get a proper campsite set up, and by the end, you'll be missing your home air conditioning system. While it's not quite the same as central air, a nice breeze from a handheld fan will feel great when you're hot, which is why Home Depot offers the Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Handheld Portable Fan in a kit with a battery and charging cable for $29.97.
This simple device is small enough to hold comfortably in one hand, perfect for cooling down after putting up the tent. It has two speed settings, and with a full charge from the 2Ah battery pack, it can last up to 6 hours on high or 17 hours on low. It has a folding body if you want to hold it at different angles or store it in your pocket, and the blades are made of soft, flexible material that won't scratch or scrape, though it also has a built-in auto-stop feature just in case.
Home Depot shoppers have given this portable fan a respectable 4.2 out of 5 star rating, with several praising the reliable airflow and convenience of the swappable battery, though there were some mild complaints with the somewhat awkward placement of the buttons.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless High Volume Inflator
Using inflatable furniture is a great way to save space on the camping trail. You can fold it up and store it in your pack when it's deflated, and when it's time to relax, pump up an air mattress, sofa, or other comfortable seating. Of course, trying to inflate furniture with nothing but your mouth can be downright exhausting, not to mention generally inefficient. For faster, easier inflation, try the Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless High Volume Inflator, available at Home Depot in a bundle with a battery and cable for $42.97.
This grip-style inflation tool is perfect for pumping up air mattresses, as well as toys like beach balls and floating pool toys. It has both high and low air speed settings, and on a full battery charge, it could theoretically inflate up to 8 twin-sized air mattresses on the high setting, each one fully inflated in about 90 seconds. It has an IPX4 water resistance rating for standing up against the occasional splash or raindrop, and it can keep all of its accessories safely sequestered in its onboard storage. As an added perk, it also doubles as a compact blower, which is nice if you need to get some dust or debris off a camp table.
This handy inflator has earned a 4.2 out of 5 rating from Home Depot's shoppers, who like how small it is and how well it can handle both inflating furniture like air mattresses, as well as its efficacy as a portable blower.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Compact Area Light
Part of the appeal of camping in the wilderness is that you can get away from the overpowering lights of civilization for a little while and appreciate the wonder of the night sky. Of course, you still need to be able to see what you're doing, especially inside your tent, and you shouldn't rely on something like your smartphone light for that. Instead, try the Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Compact Area Light, available at Home Depot for $29.97 with an included battery and cable.
This light is small enough to hang from a pack without adding any notable weight or bulk, but is capable of outputting up to 300 lumens of light, perfect for some mild illumination in your tent. It comes with a carabiner clip that you can use to attach it to your pack, belt, or the ceiling of your tent to create a hanging light. It has high, medium, low, and strobing light settings, and on the low setting, it can run continuously for up to 52 hours. It also has an IP54 resistance rating against both water and dust, so it can get a little wet or dirty and be no worse for wear.
Home Depot shoppers have been quite impressed with this light, giving it an average 4.9 out of 5 star rating. Users call it a bright and versatile light, perfect for a variety of situations like working in dark areas, emergency lighting, and of course, a camp light.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Bluetooth Charging Speaker
Another perk of being in the great outdoors is that you can crank up the volume on your music without as much concern for bothering those around you. Whether you're partying it up or chilling out with some smooth tunes, it's a great setting for both, though you might not get the best quality just playing off your phone. For a little extra audio quality on the trail, try the Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Bluetooth Charging Speaker, available with an extra battery and cable at Home Depot for $99.00.
This speaker can connect to any Bluetooth-compatible source from up to 250 feet away, streaming music with high-quality, tweeter-enhanced sound. It can run continuously for up to 6 hours on a full battery charge, and if you have a power source, you can charge the speaker's battery without taking it out, allowing you to keep listening to your music. It has an IP67 rating for resisting the rigors and messes of the trail, and if you happen to have any other Ryobi speakers on hand, you can sync them together using the Ryobi Verse framework.
Users have a high opinion of this portable speaker, giving it an average 4.8 out of 5 score for its high-quality sound and reliable battery life. The only real complaint from one user was that there's no button on the speaker itself for skipping songs, so you do need to keep your phone handy for that.
Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger and Power Source
One of the cool things about Ryobi's USB Lithium battery packs is that they have individual USB output ports. In other words, you could connect a battery directly to a device like a phone or tablet and draw power from it. If you're going to use the batteries in that way, though, you might as well get a little something extra to optimize the process. Specifically, the Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger and Power Source, available for $59.97 at Home Depot.
This device can store up to 3 USB Lithium battery packs at once and charge them all consecutively while plugged into an outlet, with Ryobi claiming an optimized 2A charge rate that will juice up all three packs 80 percent faster than they'd normally charge individually. Once they're charged, you can plug any USB-C-compatible device into the ports on the source to draw from the batteries, making it a great way to keep both your small gadgets and other Ryobi USB Lithium packs topped off. It comes with a carabiner as well, which you can use to clip it to your pack for hands-free carrying.
Home Depot's shoppers have given this convenient power source and charger a cumulative 4.5 out of 5 star rating, praising its lightweight, low-profile design and the convenience of having three topped-up batteries at once for assorted charging needs. The only cited downsides were the lack of a USB-A port and the lack of fast-charging compatibility.
Make sure you have good gear before hitting the trail
It's imperative that any equipment you bring with you on the camping trail, Ryobi-branded or otherwise, is of a good, reliable quality, and that you know of its quality beforehand. The last thing you want to happen is to load up your pack with tools and gadgets, only to have them break immediately once you're already in the wilderness.
To ensure quality of the preceding products, we focused on Ryobi USB Lithium tools with campsite applications that had a Home Depot user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars. Additionally, each of these Ryobi USB Lithium gadgets have a minimum of 80 reviews to back up their rating over a large number of buyers.