5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools That Are Great For Camping

Camping can be a very sweaty endeavor, even if you go during the cooler seasons. It takes a lot of physical labor to get a proper campsite set up, and by the end, you'll be missing your home air conditioning system. While it's not quite the same as central air, a nice breeze from a handheld fan will feel great when you're hot, which is why Home Depot offers the Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Handheld Portable Fan in a kit with a battery and charging cable for $29.97.

This simple device is small enough to hold comfortably in one hand, perfect for cooling down after putting up the tent. It has two speed settings, and with a full charge from the 2Ah battery pack, it can last up to 6 hours on high or 17 hours on low. It has a folding body if you want to hold it at different angles or store it in your pocket, and the blades are made of soft, flexible material that won't scratch or scrape, though it also has a built-in auto-stop feature just in case.

Home Depot shoppers have given this portable fan a respectable 4.2 out of 5 star rating, with several praising the reliable airflow and convenience of the swappable battery, though there were some mild complaints with the somewhat awkward placement of the buttons.