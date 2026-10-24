Not Toyota: This Truck Brand Tops JD Power's Automotive Loyalty Study In 2026

Whether you're in the market for appliances, electronics, or automobiles, JD Power can be an invaluable website to help you gauge fellow buyers' opinions of products before purchasing. JD Power doesn't generally test items out on its own, but it does conduct market surveys and studies to determine important factors like customer satisfaction, overall quality, and, perhaps most importantly, brand loyalty.

Brand loyalty can be a pretty good indicator of both customer satisfaction and the general quality of the products and services. After all, if you would buy something again from a brand, you probably had a good experience with the products you have. If you're leaning on loyalty numbers to help you determine which of the major pickup truck brands you want to purchase from in 2026, you might be surprised that, according to JD Power, Toyota is not the brand shoppers are most devoted to. That honor went instead to Ford Motor Company.

That news isn't entirely shocking, as Ford won the title of having the best-selling truck in the U.S. in 2025. That trend isn't likely to change in the 2026 calendar year. Moreover, Ford trucks earned the top spot in JD Power's Automotive Loyalty Study for four consecutive years prior to the release of the 2026 numbers. The iconic American automaker can now claim its fifth straight title, having earned a 66.2% loyalty rating from customers. As for Toyota, the Japanese automaker placed second on the 2026 list with a loyalty rating of 62.2%.