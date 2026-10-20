5 Of The Coolest New Tech Products At Best Buy In October 2026
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October is only a single month removed from the peak shopping season of November and Black Friday. Whether you're looking to start shopping or not, it certainly wouldn't hurt to stay abreast of the latest releases in the tech sphere and its various sub-sectors like gaming, audio, cameras, and home care. If you're looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, just visit your local Best Buy, or its website, and see what's been cooking this month.
For the month of October 2026, Best Buy has stocked a variety of products to either tempt you now, or keep an eye on until the peak season rolls around. These products include new and interesting vacuum cleaners, portable gaming consoles, cameras for both security and leisure purposes, and smart-tech soundbars to integrate into your smart home setup. It's almost scary how much interesting hardware you can find, which is rather thematically appropriate for October.
Shark PowerDetect Transformer Upright Vacuum
The needs of the modern home are always evolving, and that doesn't just mean the various gadgets you fill it with. It also means the gadgets you use to keep it clean and tidy. A good vacuum cleaner is a must for any well-kept home, and if your home has many different surfaces and nooks that need slightly different treatments, you'll want a vacuum that can respond in turn. An attractive option is the Shark PowerDetect Transformer Upright Vacuum, newly-available at Best Buy for $649.99.
At a glance, this vacuum seems sleek, but otherwise fairly standard. It's a full standing model with a large pod for capturing and holding dust and particulates, plus a suction head with dual rollers and an illumination light to highlight dust and dirt on the floor. What makes this vacuum interesting is its ability to "transform" based on your needs. If the full vacuum is too bulky, you can pop the pod off to turn it into a thin stick vac that can reach under narrow spots. Remove the suction head, and it becomes a handheld dust-buster for capturing smaller messes and reaching high-up spots like curtains.
ROG XBOX Ally X20 OLED Gaming Handheld
Long gone are the days where a game console would need to sacrifice processing power in order to become portable. With the precedent originally set by the Nintendo Switch, there are various standalone devices like the Steam Deck that allow you to take even your more demanding, big-box games on the go with you. One such console is the ROG XBOX Ally X20, newly-available at Best Buy for $1,299.99.
The XBOX Ally X20 is billed as a full Windows 11 PC that you can hold in your hands. While it's branded as an XBOX product, it can run most PC-based storefronts, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, and others, and run their respective games. Its specs include an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor, 24GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. On top of all that, it's equipped with 16 RDNA 3.5 graphics cores mounted right next to the CPU, which helps eliminate the need for a dedicated graphics card and generally gives the whole device a sleeker profile. Those graphics are relayed via a 7.4-inch HDR OLED display, and it's controlled via traditional ABXY buttons and drift-resistant TMR joysticks.
Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera
Private security cameras have become a semi-common sight in suburban neighborhoods as homeowners seek to increase their awareness of their home's surroundings. There are numerous different cameras available at Best Buy, though the majority of them either run off a battery that needs to be recharged, or otherwise need to be wired into your home's power grid. If you're interested in a third option, there's the Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera, available at Best Buy for $99.99.
This simple security camera can be attached to an outdoor wall on your home, after which it can sit there indefinitely thanks to its built-in solar panel and high-capacity battery. On a full battery charge, the camera could operate continuously for up to six months, even without another sunny day to juice it up. Using the camera's services does require a subscription, but you get individualized alerts for different people, animals, and vehicles, as well as emergency situations like fires, the last of which can also automatically summon fire responders when triggered.
Sonos Beam Ultra 7.1.2 Channel Wireless Smart Soundbar
Soundbars are a great way to give your home entertainment setup a little extra oomph, especially if you're not looking to set up a bunch of individual speakers all over the room. As home entertainment is one of Best Buy's bread and butter sectors, there are many soundbars of different shapes, sizes, and functions available. In terms of newer offerings, you may be interested in the Sonos Beam Ultra 7.1.2 Channel Wireless Smart Soundbar, now available at Best Buy for $699.00.
This slim soundbar is small enough to fit discretely under your TV or mounted on the wall without making its presence intrusive. Despite its relatively small size, it's equipped with 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos functionality, powered by nine sound drivers to deliver a full surround sound experience with deep bass, clearer dialogue, and higher-quality music. It's also smart home-ready, with support for AirPlay 2, voice commands, and app control, though you can also just use a regular remote control.
Fujifilm Instax Pal 2 Digital Camera
It's always a great time to get into photography, either in a professional or hobbyist capacity, though a top-shelf digital camera isn't exactly the cheapest thing you can purchase. If you're just getting into the field, it may be prudent to start with a smaller, simpler camera from a brand like Fujifilm, which you can use to really get your bearings before moving onto anything more advanced and elaborate. In terms of simpler cameras, one of Best Buy's newest offerings is the Fujifilm Instax Pal 2 Digital Camera, available for $169.95.
This compact camera meshes the aesthetics and functions of classic film cameras and modern digital models, with both a traditional viewfinder on the back and a 1-inch LCD screen on the top for checking your sightline. It's equipped with various helpful and creative features, including a self-timer and selfie mirror, an animation mode for creating 10-shot flipbook-style animations, and multiple filters and formats. You can manage the camera using the Instax Pal smartphone app, as well as connect it directly to a smartphone via a USB-C cable to download and print photos. You can also store up to 100 photos on the camera's internal memory before you need to do any file management.