5 Of The Coolest New Tech Products At Best Buy In October 2026

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October is only a single month removed from the peak shopping season of November and Black Friday. Whether you're looking to start shopping or not, it certainly wouldn't hurt to stay abreast of the latest releases in the tech sphere and its various sub-sectors like gaming, audio, cameras, and home care. If you're looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, just visit your local Best Buy, or its website, and see what's been cooking this month.

For the month of October 2026, Best Buy has stocked a variety of products to either tempt you now, or keep an eye on until the peak season rolls around. These products include new and interesting vacuum cleaners, portable gaming consoles, cameras for both security and leisure purposes, and smart-tech soundbars to integrate into your smart home setup. It's almost scary how much interesting hardware you can find, which is rather thematically appropriate for October.