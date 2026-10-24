An F-150 Engine Failed In Just Four Years – This Mechanic's Teardown Tells Us Why

A video teardown of an engine is a good way to determine the root cause of a failure. The failed Ford engine we're reviewing here is a four-year-old third-generation 3.5L EcoBoost V6 out of a 2022 F-150 with 183,998 miles. While the 3.5L EcoBoost isn't the most reliable F-150 engine according to Ford technicians, its third generation, produced from 2021 to present, is considered the most reliable version.

A four-year-old engine with over 180,000 miles has seen substantial use in its short life; this one came out of an F-150 used commercially. Mounted to an engine stand, we can see the outside of the engine is caked with dirt and dust. The teardown begins with removing and inspecting the spark plugs, which show no obvious signs of any problems.

The next step, pulling the valve covers, reveals the first red flag. Overall, the overhead cams, bearing caps, and cylinder heads are dirty and coated in a layer of varnish. Another issue is that the bolts used to secure the recently replaced VCT solenoids are loose to the point they're barely threaded into their mounting surface.

Ultimately, the primary source of failure points to a burned piston. EEric, the I Do Cars YouTube host with 513K subscribers and owner of auto parts recycler Importapart, floats potential causes that range from dirty motor oil, given the sporadic engine maintenance logs, to a stuck wastegate delivering too much boost. He admits that without knowing more about the engine, its maintenance, and how it was used, it is difficult to pinpoint the cause for the burned piston. Either way, the aluminum debris it shed led to rod bearing damage.