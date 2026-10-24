An F-150 Engine Failed In Just Four Years – This Mechanic's Teardown Tells Us Why
A video teardown of an engine is a good way to determine the root cause of a failure. The failed Ford engine we're reviewing here is a four-year-old third-generation 3.5L EcoBoost V6 out of a 2022 F-150 with 183,998 miles. While the 3.5L EcoBoost isn't the most reliable F-150 engine according to Ford technicians, its third generation, produced from 2021 to present, is considered the most reliable version.
A four-year-old engine with over 180,000 miles has seen substantial use in its short life; this one came out of an F-150 used commercially. Mounted to an engine stand, we can see the outside of the engine is caked with dirt and dust. The teardown begins with removing and inspecting the spark plugs, which show no obvious signs of any problems.
The next step, pulling the valve covers, reveals the first red flag. Overall, the overhead cams, bearing caps, and cylinder heads are dirty and coated in a layer of varnish. Another issue is that the bolts used to secure the recently replaced VCT solenoids are loose to the point they're barely threaded into their mounting surface.
Ultimately, the primary source of failure points to a burned piston. EEric, the I Do Cars YouTube host with 513K subscribers and owner of auto parts recycler Importapart, floats potential causes that range from dirty motor oil, given the sporadic engine maintenance logs, to a stuck wastegate delivering too much boost. He admits that without knowing more about the engine, its maintenance, and how it was used, it is difficult to pinpoint the cause for the burned piston. Either way, the aluminum debris it shed led to rod bearing damage.
Should the Ford 3.5L EcoBoost V6 be avoided?
In addition to the F-150, the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine has powered a variety of Ford models starting with the 2010 model year. Over the last 16 years, these models included Ford vans like the Transit van and Flex crossover, sedans and SUVs from Ford and Lincoln, and the high-performance Ford GT supercar. Ford vehicles using the 3.5L EcoBoost for 2027 include the F-150 pickup, Expedition full-size SUV, and Transit van.
While first- and second-generation 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engines fall into the category of Ford van, SUV, and F-150 engines you should steer clear of, the Gen-3 is better from the ground up. Improvements over previous generations start with Gen-3's new engine block and heads, along with an improved timing chain system. Other upgrades include a new harmonic balancer design, rotary turbo wastegates, and the cooled exhaust gas recirculation system.
There are some common problems with turbocharged engines, and the 3.5L EcoBoost is no exception. However, owners who follow Ford's recommended maintenance schedule, including using the right engine oil, and changing spark plugs, routinely report more than 200,000 miles. A handful of owners even report trucks with this V6 engine still driving with over 450,000 miles on the odometer.
Ford rates the 2026 F-150's 3.5L EcoBoost V6 at 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. While there are other V6 EcoBoost and V8 options, the standard-output version of the engine allows the highest towing and payload capacities in the 2026 F-150.