Gas Station 'War' Drops Prices To Just 97 Cents A Gallon For Some Lucky Drivers
Gas prices have surged worldwide, including in the United States. According to the AAA, prices in the U.S. range from about $3.62 per gallon to $6.18 or so, making for an average of slightly under $4.30. In Georgia, regular gas averages around $3.74 per gallon, which explains the furore when a price war between two gas stations in Powder Springs temporarily dropped regular unleaded prices as low as $0.97.
Of course, it's not uncommon for two similar businesses to slash prices to secure sales. In this case, the battle was between a Sunoco and an Amoco gas station on Marietta Street, and was driven by the latter's pricing strategy of always selling gas five cents per gallon less than the local Sunoco. Predictably, carnage ensued when both kept reducing prices in turn.
By the night of October 13, 2026, a WSB-TV report showed prices of approximately $3.64, indicating the dramatic "war" was over. The picture from earlier that day was very different, though: "When I got here, regular gas was $1.69," reporter Tom Jones noted, "then the price kept getting lower and lower and lower" before bottoming out at just under $1. To put this in perspective, even $1.69 per gallon was lower than some state averages in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic, let alone the later price drops. Predictably, motorists flocked to take advantage.
What happened during the price war
Motorists in the area were, of course, quick to take advantage of the situation. The rush to fill up vehicles at both gas stations quickly became problematic and potentially dangerous. As a result, local police had to step in and temporarily block off both stations until the waiting vehicles dispersed.
With gas prices having been so high for so long, it's no wonder that Powder Springs roads were overwhelmed for a time during this brief price war. At the same time, the situation was an anomaly, and local authorities are keen not to see a repeat of the chaos, requesting the outlets notify them in case of future gas wars. This will allow a more orderly police response and avoid traffic congestion.
Chaotic as the price war was, it nonetheless allowed many gleeful drivers to refuel for several times less than what they've been paying as of late. Though gas prices are beginning to come down in select U.S. states, they're still nowhere near cheap, and it's a crisis with no easy answers in sight. Gas pricing is a complex matter, after all; prices are just as liable to jump overnight as they are to dip dramatically for a day.