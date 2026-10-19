Gas Station 'War' Drops Prices To Just 97 Cents A Gallon For Some Lucky Drivers

Gas prices have surged worldwide, including in the United States. According to the AAA, prices in the U.S. range from about $3.62 per gallon to $6.18 or so, making for an average of slightly under $4.30. In Georgia, regular gas averages around $3.74 per gallon, which explains the furore when a price war between two gas stations in Powder Springs temporarily dropped regular unleaded prices as low as $0.97.

Of course, it's not uncommon for two similar businesses to slash prices to secure sales. In this case, the battle was between a Sunoco and an Amoco gas station on Marietta Street, and was driven by the latter's pricing strategy of always selling gas five cents per gallon less than the local Sunoco. Predictably, carnage ensued when both kept reducing prices in turn.

By the night of October 13, 2026, a WSB-TV report showed prices of approximately $3.64, indicating the dramatic "war" was over. The picture from earlier that day was very different, though: "When I got here, regular gas was $1.69," reporter Tom Jones noted, "then the price kept getting lower and lower and lower" before bottoming out at just under $1. To put this in perspective, even $1.69 per gallon was lower than some state averages in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic, let alone the later price drops. Predictably, motorists flocked to take advantage.