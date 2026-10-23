There are a number of things you should look for when shopping for a phone charger, but as with most tech, some of the terminology can get confusing. Anker is a prime example of a tech company getting in its own way with technical lingo, including labels like GaN and GaNPrime. The two labels describe different things, not mutually exclusive alternatives. GaN stands for gallium nitride, a semiconductor material used in many electronics. Anker's GaNPrime tech, on the other hand, is a proprietary charging platform built around GaN that the company says it uses in all its GaN chargers.

Gallium nitride can withstand higher voltages and is more conductive than silicon, and it enables faster switching, meaning GaN transistors can switch on and off faster than conventional silicon power transistors. That helps manufacturers keep components like transformers smaller, which leads to less bulky chargers with higher output and greater efficiency. Anker is one of the most trustworthy brands for chargers and cables, and GaNPrime is at the heart of a lot of what makes its chargers so powerful and reliable. The platform includes PowerIQ 4.0, which detects the connected devices' power requirements and automatically distributes output. GaNPrime also includes Anker's ActiveShield technology, which monitors temperature and adjusts output accordingly.