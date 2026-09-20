Ugreen Makes Popular Accessories And Chargers, But Who Owns The Company?

Ugreen is recognized for its chargers, cables, power banks, docking stations, and even smaller gadgets that can fit in your wallet. The company was founded in 2012 in Shenzhen, China, and has been continuously growing and expanding its global presence since. Interestingly, there isn't a convoluted ownership trail, as the brand is owned by Ugreen Group Limited, a Chinese consumer electronics company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong.

Ugreen Group Limited is itself a publicly traded company, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since July 2024. Zhang Qingsen, who is also chairman and co-founder, is both the company's largest and controlling shareholder. According to Cninfo (Chinese securities disclosure platform) data, Zhang held 45.27% of the company's shares as of June 30, 2026. The second co-founder, Chen Junling, serves as vice chairman, and his stake sits at around 17%. Ugreen Group Limited describes itself as being involved in the research, design, development, production, and sales of consumer tech products.

Ugreen expanded and grew through e-commerce. The company got its big start on Chinese online platforms in 2012, then took a notable leap internationally when it began selling on Amazon a few years later. In fact, Ugreen says it was so successful that it was even Amazon's most popular brand seller for two consecutive years. Eventually, Ugreen expanded its global reach to over 10,000 offline stores and introduced what it billed as the world's first 300W GaN charger.