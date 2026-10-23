Can Water Be Used As A Hydraulic Fluid?

If ever there was a "water" for machinery, it'd be hydraulic fluid. Like how humans need water, so too do machines need hydraulic fluid as a matter of necessity. Without hydraulic fluid, there would be no means by which you could transfer force from Point A to B without creating serious friction and heat. After all, the main purpose of hydraulic fluid is to be an incompressible block, something which acts as a medium between a pump and whatever it's driving.

That raises an interesting question, though — water is incompressible. We obviously can't use seawater because the salt will just erode everything, but regular purified water is cheap, relatively plentiful, and obviously not flammable — it's even in the word, "hydraulic." It makes you wonder why companies bother with producing so many fluid types for something like your car when water can fill the role.

But, hydraulic fluid fulfills many purposes that water cannot, or even actively works against. Similar to how you need a combination of water and food, machines also need additives in the fluid to work properly. Those additives give hydraulic fluid special properties, such as allowing them to lubricate the machinery, act as a heat sink by taking heat away from the source, decontaminate the system, and more. In other words, despite the apparent primary purpose of hydraulic fluid, it's just as vital to maintaining other core aspects of the machinery's function.