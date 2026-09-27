What's The Difference Between Transmission Fluid And Hydraulic Fluid?

Understanding the difference between transmission fluid and other fluid types can be tricky, unless you know what purposes they serve. For example, transmission fluid is formulated for the specific demands of a vehicle's transmission, where it lubricates the transmission's internal parts. It also helps maintain the correct amount of friction for components like the clutch while allowing for the transfer of power between the engine and transmission.

In contrast, hydraulic fluid serves a different purpose as it transfers power through a hydraulic circuit in heavy machinery such as cranes, forklifts, and loaders, among other equipment. It also lubricates moving parts and carries heat away from system components while also acting as a sealant that helps remove contaminants from the system. So while both hydraulic and transmission fluid can provide lubrication and protection, their exact formulas are designed around the different jobs their specific systems need them to perform.

However, the line between the two isn't always so clear, as some fluids are actually designed to serve both purposes. For example, Xtreme 334 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid is formulated for tractors, construction equipment, and logging equipment. These equipment types are designed to use a single fluid for the transmission, power steering, and final drives. This product also uses additives intended to protect loaded gears while providing resistance to corrosion, foaming, oxidation, and rust.