5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools Worth Buying A 3AH Battery For

If you've even casually perused Ryobi's official web store lately, you are likely well aware that the Techtronic Industries owned tool brand has developed a device to meet the needs of virtually any job a DIYer can fathom. The brand has many tools available these days, spreading the options over several different battery platforms.

Those platforms are all all rechargeable lithium-ion in nature, of course, with Ryobi's 18V and 40V battery families making up the bulk of the brand's more powerful offerings. If you've got a smaller job which doesn't require that level of battery powered punch, Ryobi's USB Lithium lineup may be more than serviceable option, as it now features dozens of tools that generally operate in the 4V corner of the cordless power tool marketplace.

Like its 18V and 40V siblings, batteries in the USB Lithium product family are shareable throughout the lineup. They are also available in different Ampere Hour (Ah) ratings, though Ryobi keeps the options to either 2Ah or 3Ah. Batteries in the former category are the most common in the USB Lithium family, with several of those tools available in kits that include at least one 2Ah power pack. Sometimes you need to extend the performance and potential runtime of your device, and in those scenarios, upgrading to a 3Ah battery can help. Here's a look at a few USB Lithium tools that might benefit from a 3Ah battery.