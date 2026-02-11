Ryobi's New Yard Tool Will Finally Make Your 2Ah Batteries Seem Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the exciting Home Depot products coming out in 2026 is already available — the Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Shear/Shrubber, which currently retails for $79. Like many other Ryobi cordless outdoor tools, the device can help take the manual labor out of landscaping and lawn maintenance tasks, whether you're using it professionally or on your own property. Unlike some Ryobi products, though, the Compact Shear/Shrubber also justifies owning the brand's smaller 2Ah batteries.

As part of Ryobi's cordless 18V One+ line, the Compact Shear/Shrubber can work with any of the company's 18V One+ batteries, which can also power over 300 other tools and accessories in the system. While all of these compatible batteries deliver roughly the same 18 volts of power, they differ in ampere-hours (Ah), which measures the capacity of a battery. The more amp-hours a unit has, the longer it can last before needing a recharge.

Ryobi sells various-sized batteries, which differ in weight and price, so you may not always want to go with the highest-capacity option. Its 18V One+ batteries go as large as 12Ah units, with 1.5Ah and 2Ah batteries being its smallest current models. Tools that require more power, such as the Ryobi 18V One+ 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw or 13-inch Push Mower, will drain all the juice in a 2Ah battery pretty quickly, so it's not as practical to use that size with such equipment. There's still a place in your toolkit for Ryobi's smaller, cheaper batteries though, since they can be all you need for less power-hungry — but still useful — tools, including the new 18V One+ Compact Shear/Shrubber.