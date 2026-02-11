Ryobi's New Yard Tool Will Finally Make Your 2Ah Batteries Seem Useful
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the exciting Home Depot products coming out in 2026 is already available — the Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Shear/Shrubber, which currently retails for $79. Like many other Ryobi cordless outdoor tools, the device can help take the manual labor out of landscaping and lawn maintenance tasks, whether you're using it professionally or on your own property. Unlike some Ryobi products, though, the Compact Shear/Shrubber also justifies owning the brand's smaller 2Ah batteries.
As part of Ryobi's cordless 18V One+ line, the Compact Shear/Shrubber can work with any of the company's 18V One+ batteries, which can also power over 300 other tools and accessories in the system. While all of these compatible batteries deliver roughly the same 18 volts of power, they differ in ampere-hours (Ah), which measures the capacity of a battery. The more amp-hours a unit has, the longer it can last before needing a recharge.
Ryobi sells various-sized batteries, which differ in weight and price, so you may not always want to go with the highest-capacity option. Its 18V One+ batteries go as large as 12Ah units, with 1.5Ah and 2Ah batteries being its smallest current models. Tools that require more power, such as the Ryobi 18V One+ 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw or 13-inch Push Mower, will drain all the juice in a 2Ah battery pretty quickly, so it's not as practical to use that size with such equipment. There's still a place in your toolkit for Ryobi's smaller, cheaper batteries though, since they can be all you need for less power-hungry — but still useful — tools, including the new 18V One+ Compact Shear/Shrubber.
How long can Ryobi's Shear/Shrubber last with a 2Ah battery?
When powered by a 2Ah battery, the Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Shear/Shrubber (model PBLSH01B) can run for over 30 minutes. That gives you plenty of time to trim around flower beds and other more delicate parts of your yard where larger equipment would be more excessive, which makes the new shear/shrubber one of the best Ryobi tools for landscaping. Even with a smaller battery, the brushless tool is still 22% more powerful than previous models while also being 37% more compact.
Built with 2-in-1 functionality, the tool can be converted back and forth between a hedge shrubber and grass shear by swapping the included attachment heads. Either way, it's controlled with a simple trigger mechanism and delivers 2,800 strokes per minute. The shrubber has an 8-inch blade and can deliver a 5/16-inch cut capacity. It's designed to prevent jams and lockups during trimming. The shear blade is four inches long and allows users to cut closer to flowers and other parts of your yard with less risk of trimming the good with the bad.
A protective scabbard is also included with the tool. The Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Shear/Shrubber weighs less than two-and-a-half pounds, making it easy to work with overhead or in harder-to-reach parts of your garden or shrubbery. When paired with a compact 2Ah battery, it'll likely be even easier to maneuver, as opposed to something like a bulky 12Ah unit, which would throw off its balance and weight distribution. Between this and a half hour of running time, a Ryobi 2Ah is still worth buying if you plan to use a compact tool like the brand's new shear/shrubber.