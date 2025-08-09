Is Ryobi's 18V 2Ah Battery Worth Buying? Here's Which Tools It's Good For

All of this isn't to say that Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery is a bad product; it's not. Rather, the important thing is finding the right battery for your Ryobi tool, which includes being realistic about what kinds of tools and work you're going to get up to if you plan on buying and using one. Because the 2Ah battery can't deliver as much power for as long as its contemporaries, it's best saved for either short jobs or smaller, less power-hungry tools.

You could put the battery into something hefty like a circular saw or leaf blower if you only need to do a couple of minutes of continuous work. Even if the tool is a little hungry, as long as you don't try to get too much sustained usage out of the battery, you should be able to finish your work before it runs dry.

A more economical choice would be to save this particular battery pack for smaller workshop tools or implements that only need to receive quick shots of power rather than continuous usage. For example, Ryobi's pruning shears only draw power when the trigger is pulled and are only intended for small-scale gardening work like limbing and pruning trees. A tool like that could get the most out of a 2Ah battery's capacity, and that battery would be easier to carry around on a small tool compared to a giant 12Ah one.