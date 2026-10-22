5 Stanley Hand Tools Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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If you're considering building your own toolkit or expanding your existing collection, there are some important points you need to keep in mind. Quality is essential. When shopping for tools, you should be savvy, but not too bargain-hungry. With that said, a good, cheaper tool may wind up being one of the most trusty items in your toolbox.

The trick is determining which ones these are. Whichever brand you tend to favor, you'll probably have a good selection of tools at the modest $20-or-less price point to choose from. Here, we're taking a look at five very solid sub-$20 items from the range of U.S. tool heavyweight Stanley.

Broadly speaking, you won't typically find many new power tools at this price point, so this list is going to consider only hand tools from the brand. We'll consider a wide range of different items within that arena, including those priced on the lower and the higher end of that limit. From the Wonder Bar Pry Bar to a very versatile retractable knife, there's probably something here you could use during your next toolkit refresh.