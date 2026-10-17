This Farmer Is Fighting High Gas Prices By Fueling His Tractors With Trash

Anyone who's a car person or has a lot of gas-powered tools in 2026 is painfully aware of the ongoing fuel crisis. The average price of gasoline over the course of the 2026 calendar year is among the highest that it's ever been, outpaced only by a single spike in prices in March 2022. It's about two times more than how much we paid for fuel in 2016, by comparison, and about 1.5 times more than during the pandemic. In particular, the supply of diesel fuel is experiencing massive shortages — tune into the news or social media and you'll find plenty of stations with exorbitant prices, or simply reading "OUT" on the digital sign.

The reasons for this consistent inflation are incredibly nuanced, revolving around the many conflicts happening throughout the oil-producing world in addition to logistics, tariffs, trade disputes, and more. And it's led various people to take matters into their own hands. After all, when you have to provide for a family, sometimes a little creativity can go a long way.

Enter Etson Machaca, a resident of the Bolivian Altiplano. As in many other regions, mechanized farming has sustained his community, which is a problem when fuel is hard to come by. So he took matters into his own hands, building a plant that converts common trash — plastic bags, rubber products, whatever — into usable fuel for farm equipment and vehicles. It's not a major operation, but it's enough to sustain his patch of farmland, and provide sustainable diesel at half the price of the country's average.