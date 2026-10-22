Can You Replace Just One Cylinder Head On An Engine?

When replacing cylinder heads on an engine, like a V-twin, V6, V8, or a horizontally opposed variety, it's possible to get by with replacing just one head. Of course, if your engine only has one cylinder head, like a single cylinder, parallel twin, inline-four, or -six, this question doesn't apply.

If you don't know the difference between an engine block and a cylinder head, that's alright. However, you should know that the cylinder heads bolt to the engine block, separated by a head gasket that seals the gap between the two components.

When a cylinder head fails, it's often due to a broken or bent valvetrain component that causes a valve to contact the piston in the engine block. That scenario typically causes damage to more than the cylinder head. Other times, a cylinder head may crack, or the engine's head gasket could blow out, damaging the head's mating surface.

If the head damage is confined to one cylinder bank, it is tempting to only repair that side in an attempt to save money. While it is better to replace, or repair, both cylinder heads at the same time if possible, you can replace just one, but you should be aware of the potential risks.