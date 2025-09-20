Can You Rebuild A High Mileage Engine?

Can you rebuild an engine that's been through the ringer? This is a question I've often been asked when I worked as a mechanic, and one I've had to confront directly as someone who exclusively uses classic cards as daily drivers. The average automobile's internal combustion engine, no matter how many cylinders it has, is an incredibly complex component, and it can be a nightmare to dismantle depending on the make and model. However, for some cars, it's not always feasible to just replace the engine if yours wears out. Maybe it's too expensive, or it's a particularly rare block. Whatever the case, you're then looking at a full rebuild.

Yes, it is possible to rebuild your own engine. I've done it several times for my '73 Volkswagen, for instance. That engine is held in by exactly four bolts on the transmission housing, so you just unbolt it and rock it back and forth off the transmission shaft until it drops on a mattress in the driveway. Other cars I've done this procedure with are far more involved, like my Jeep, for example, but when you have over 200,000 miles on a car over 30 years old, parts will inevitably break.

This calls into question when it's actually necessary to dismantle a whole engine, as opposed to just putting a new one in. The simplest answer is money. If you have the expertise and facilities, it's less expensive to rebuild your own engine than to swap. In this article, I'll define "High Mileage" as any car with a mileage over its warranty, i.e., a car with a 100,000-mile warranty that reads over 100,000 miles.