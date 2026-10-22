5 Lawn Tractor Brands That Use Kawasaki Engines

Broadly speaking, for a lot of people, the name Kawasaki will tend to bring one thing to mind: motorcycles. The Japanese brand has manufactured some two-wheeled wonders that are acclaimed and instantly recognizable around the world. The Ninja, for instance, has become one of the most famous motorcycles ever made. Motorcycles are one thing, but the brand also develops vital components for other vehicles, with Kawasaki engines also featuring in several different brands of lawn/garden tractor and ride-on mowers.

Because the terrain that these models will face can differ so much, in terms of the elevation, the range of hills or obstacles, the sheer size of the land, and so on, it's important that they boast engines that can handle different challenges. Whether that engine is mounted in the front, as is typical with lawn tractors, or in the back, as with a ride-on mower, Kawasaki engines power the machines of some of the biggest names in the grass-cutting and lawn care arena.

From global icons like John Deere to the lower-profile but increasingly prominent Bad Boy Mowers, we're going to take a closer look at five of these brands, which specific models utilize Kawasaki engines, and what they're capable of.