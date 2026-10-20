4 Samsung Galaxy Watch Apps That Can Upgrade Your Daily Drive

Smartwatches have evolved from being simple fitness and health tracking devices to powerful wearable computers that can run apps independently to complement your smartphone experience and make everyday activities more convenient. Samsung's Galaxy Watch series has been around since 2018 and has brought consistent hardware and software improvements with each new generation. Over the years, Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Watch lineup, giving customers more options to choose a smartwatch that fits their needs.

Although there are major differences between the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2, both offer the same software experience with One UI 9 Watch, which is Samsung's custom interface based on Wear OS 7. Beyond adding new health tracking features, One UI 9 Watch comes with a refreshed design that makes elements in apps and menus better suited to the watch's circular display. With new updates also come new watch faces, which are always a nice way to personalize your smartwatch experience.

There's a lot you can do with the built-in set of apps and utilities that the Galaxy Watch offers, but if you're looking for more options, you can always explore third-party apps on the Play Store. In fact, you should already be able to find a few apps that your watch has installed automatically from your phone. You can try other workout apps, music streaming services, and everything in between, but let's explore a few Galaxy Watch apps that can come in handy while you're on the road.