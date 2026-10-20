What Makes Ford's 6.4L Power Stroke One Of The Least Reliable Diesel Engines?

There's no doubt that the 6.4L Power Stroke is one of the least reliable diesel engines ever put in a pickup truck. While in some ways it was an improvement over the 6.0L Power Stroke it replaced, if at all possible, it's best to avoid certain 6.4L Power Stroke years.

Problems that plague the 6.4L Power Stroke trucks include leaking radiators, poor fuel economy, cracked pistons, exhaust system failure, and clogged oil coolers. While these issues are mostly tied to the systems surrounding the 6.4 in one way or another, there are significant problems rooted deep within the engine's design that adversely affect its reliability.

A primary concern is diesel fuel diluting crankcase oil. Oil dilution is caused by raw diesel fuel slipping past the piston rings into the crankcase. Perhaps the most alarming part is that the raw fuel is injected into the cylinder during the exhaust stroke by design to raise exhaust temperatures during regeneration of the Diesel Particulate Filter, or DPF. Frequent oil changes are the most effective way to combat the oil dilution problem.

Cracked pistons are another common problem with the 6.4L Power Stroke. This weakness also stems from the engine's design, particularly with stock pistons. If you plan to tune your 6.4L, replacing the stock pistons with stronger forged aftermarket units before there's a problem could save you money in the long run.