These Are The Ford 6.4 Power Stroke Years You Should Avoid

There are legendary powerplants within the automotive sphere that are known to be the most reliable diesel engines ever built, like the Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke. In fact, with over three decades under its belt, there are many notable examples of the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels ever made. However, the 6.4 version isn't one of the automaker's finer moments. In fact, there was a span of around 10 years beginning in the early 2000s, where Ford introduced and then shortly phased out a total of two diesel Power Stroke variants, the 6.0 and the 6.4.

The 6.4-liter version of the Power Stroke had a short production life, that lasted from 2007 to 2010. There were distinct differences between the 6.4 and the earlier 6.0, but unfortunately, the short-lived 6.4 Power Stroke carried over some of its predecessor's questionable design choices. The common problems with Ford's 6.4L Power Stroke diesel engine resulted in a replacement 6.7-liter diesel in 2011, which was better received.

Despite its complaints, the 6.4-liter Power Stroke features twin turbochargers and high-pressure common rail fuel injection, which results in 650 lb-ft of torque at peak. For the few years that the 6.4 was available, it's first production year in 2008 is considered the worst.

