Who Makes Power Stroke Engines And Where Are They Built?

If you've spent any time with diesel truck buffs, chances are you may have heard some of them boast about the Power Stroke. But did you ever ask yourself what exactly the Power Stroke really is? Well, it is Ford's go-to name for its heavy-duty diesel engine lineup, which powers the F-series Super Duty trucks, renowned for their ability to tow massive loads without flinching. It may surprise you to learn that for years, Ford didn't actually make these engines itself. Instead, it outsourced the manufacturing to Navistar International (formerly International Truck and Engine Corporation or ITEC), which introduced the first-ever 7.3-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel in 1994. This collaboration lasted through some iconic — and some less so — variants, such as the 6.0L and 6.4L diesels.

Then came 2010, and Ford decided that it had had enough of outsourcing one of its most valuable bragging rights, and everything changed. Since then, Ford's own engineers have been designing and building the Power Stroke engine in-house. But where exactly are they put together? The 6.7L Power Stroke V8 (technically the most current version of this line) is assembled in Ford's enormous Chihuahua Engine Plant in Mexico. Once the engines are finished, they make their way north to Louisville, Kentucky, where Ford has another plant (the Kentucky Truck Plant), and it's here that the engines are then installed in Super Duty trucks. So, the next time you come across a Ford F-350 hauling loads, you'll know exactly where its power comes from.