Why Ford Dropped Navistar For The Power Stroke Diesel Engine

In the American automotive industry, the Ford-Navistar breakup, which led to the two companies parting ways in 2009, is a notable example of a great partnership turned sour. What had started as a match for the ages, resulting in the beloved Power Stroke engine, eventually soured, prompting Ford to take Navistar to court.

It all began in 1982, when Navistar International (International Truck and Engine Corporation) signed on to produce diesel engines for Ford. Navistar was already an old company by then, with a history that reached all the way to 1831. The company had experience making engines, and after entering into the Ford partnership, presented the first engine designed to power the vehicle maker's light trucks.

This engine was introduced just a year after the collaboration began, and as you might expect, it kick-started several years of strong business between the two companies. However, it wasn't long before Navistar's engines, like the 6.0 Power Stroke, started showing reliability issues; problems too significant for Ford to ignore. The two companies ended up in court, and the issues to be settled soon expanded beyond just engine reliability problems.